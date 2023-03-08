It was a productive weekend for the Scottsboro and Skyline varsity girls softball teams.
Scottsboro (6-1) and Skyline (3-0) both won all three of its games on Saturday in the Aggie Invitational at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville.
Meanwhile, Pisgah (0-3) fell in all three of its games during its season-opening tournament.
Here are the games from the Aggie Invitational involving Jackson County teams:
Scottsboro 5, Cedar Bluff 0 — Alyssa Smart pitched perfect game in a 5-0 victory over Cedar Bluff. Smart recorded 14 strikeouts during the five-inning win and also had two hits, including a triple, at the plate.
Kambrie Doss went 2-for-3 and Lana Emanuel was 2-for-2 with an RBI for Scottsboro while Austin McNeese, Anna Stuart Dawson and Shila Wadkins had one hit and one RBI each.
Skyline 1, Fort Payne 0 — Samford commit Olivia Treece pitched a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts over six innings while Brinlee Potts walked to start the fourth inning and scored the game’s only run on Sage Lewis’ RBI groundout as the Vikings opened the season with a victory over the Class 6A Wildcats.
Jayla Ross finished with two hits for Skyline, last season’s Class 1A state runner-up. Potts, Lewis, Nevaeh Buchanan and Kenzie Manning all drew a walk.
Cedar Bluff 3, Pisgah 2 — Cedar Bluff scored the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third inning to hand the Eagles a season-opening setback.
Claudia Barron had two hits and one RBI for Pisgah while Madeline Flammia, Julianne Davis, Campbell Barron and Fallon Starkey had one hit each.
Scottsboro 6, Pisgah 2 — Scottsboro broke a 1-all tie by scoring five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to get the win over its county rival.
Austin McNeese hit a three-run triple during the fourth for the Wildcats, who for the game also got one hit and one RBI each from Kambrie Doss and Brooklyn McGee, one hit reach from Anna Stuart Dawson, Lana Emanuel and Morgan Perkins and one RBI from Amaya Whitson.
Dawson pitched a complete game, recording 14 strikeouts over five innings in the circle for Scottsboro.
Madeline Flammia went 2-for-3 with a triple for Pisgah while Brelynn Chisenall, Julianne Davis and Campbell Barron had one hit each.
Skyline 8, Collinsville 3 — Erased a 2-1 deficit with a six-run third inning on the way to a win over Class 2A Collinsville.
Sage Lewis’ two-run triple put the Vikings in front for good, and after RBI singles from Kenzie Manning and Audra Bellomy, Jayla Ross hit a two-run home run to put Skyline in front 7-2.
Lewis added an RBI double in the fifth and finished 2-for-3 for the Vikings.
Brinna Wilson recorded six strikeouts while allowing three runs on three hits and four walks pitched 4 2/3 innings to earn the win in the pitching circle for Skyline.
Treece earned a one-out save after working the Vikings out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the last inning.
Scottsboro 2, Alexandria 0 — The Wildcats scored two runs in the top of fourth inning to get past fellow Class 5A foe Alexandria.
Scottsboro took the lead when Kambrie Doss reached on an error to start the inning and scored on a passed ball. Anna Stuart Dawson, who singled with out, later crossed home plate on Morgan Perkins’ RBI groundout.
Smart got the win in the circle for Scottsboro, pitching a two-hitter while recording 11 strikeouts over five innings.
Smart pitched 10 shutout innings with 25 strikeouts during the tournament.
Skyline 5, Cherokee County 1 — The Vikings totaled four triples on the way to a win over Class 4A Cherokee County.
Jayla Ross went 2-for-3 with two triples and two runs scored while Olivia Treece was 2-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for Skyline while Ella Dean, tripled, walked and drove in a run and Brinlee Potts and Kenzie Manning each had an RBI single
Nevaeh Buchanan got the win the circle for the Vikings.
Alexandria 9, Pisgah 2 — Leading 3-2, the Valley Cubs scored six runs in the bottom of the third inning to secure a win over Pisgah.
Brelynn Chisenall had a two-run double to plate Kaylee McAllister (walk) and Madeline Flammia (walk) in the top of the third inning.
North Jackson goes 1-3 in Hewitt-Trussville tournament — At Trussville, the Chiefs opened their season with a 1-3 showing in the Hewitt-Trussville Tournament.
North Jackson (1-3) fell 7-1 to Class 7A Tuscaloosa County Friday night. Sarah Kate Garner, Lanie Guinn and Jada Hutchins all singled for Chiefs while Garner, Trinity Seale. Destry Lambert and Haven Steeley all drew a walk.
On Saturday, North Jackson fell 7-5 to Class 7A Hewitt-Trussville, which used a four-run top of the seventh to rally for the win. Seale homered for the Chiefs and Lambert had two hits and one RBI for the Chiefs, who also got a double and a bases-loaded RBI walk from Avery Wynne, a double from Peyton Hill and a single from Guinn.
North Jackson then posted an 11-4 victory over Class 2A Hatton, which gave Caleb Wynne his first victory at North Jackson head coach. Steeley had a triple, a single and two RBIs, Hill doubled, singled and drove in a run and Avery Wynne, Seale, Aubrey Guess and Jaila Cobb had one hit and one RBI each. Destry Lambert pitched a complete game for the Chiefs and finished with four strikeouts.
North Jackson closed the tournament with an 11-5 loss to Class 6A Helena. Lambert hit a
Lambert went 2-for-3 with an RBI double and a solo home run for the Chiefs while Camryn Case had a two-run double and Sarah Kate Garner had an RBI single. Seale also doubled and singled for North Jackson while Hill and Steeley singled.
MONDAY
NSM 1, Douglas 0 — At Douglas, North Sand Mountain recorded Eugene Crawford’s first win as Bison head coach in a victory over previously unbeaten Class 5A Douglas (6-1-1) on Monday.
Pitching and defense dominated the contest, as NSM pitcher Caybree Dobbins out-dueled Douglas’ Mackinley Portillo. Dobbins pitched a two-hit shutout with eight strikeouts while Portillo allowed one run on one hit and three walks while recording 15 strikeouts.
NSM (1-0) scored the game’s lone run in the top of the fourth inning when Cloey Davenport drew a lead-off walk and eventually scored on a wild pitch.
Chloe Giles had NSM’s lone hit while Davenport, Dobbins and Cheyenne Boatner all walked.
Madison County 7, Scottsboro 5 — At Scottsboro, visiting Madison County spoiled Scottsboro’s 2023 home opener, downing the Wildcats on their first game on the program’s new turf field.
Scottsboro (6-2) took a 2-1 lead on Austin McNeese’s two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning, but Madison County (8-1) scored three runs each in the third and fifth innings to build a 7-2 lead. Scottsboro tried to rally late, getting an RBI single from Brooklyn McGee and McNeese’s second two-run homer to cut the deficit to 7-5, but Madison County coaxed a game-ending groundout following McNeese’s homer to end the game.
McNeese finished 2-for-4 with two homers, a walk and four RBIs while McGee was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Scottsboro, which got one hit each from Kambrie Doss and Lana Emanuel and one walk each from Emanuel, Anna Stuart Dawson, Morgan Perkins and Anna Claire Crocker.
