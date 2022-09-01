A year ago this week, the Scottsboro football team was prepping to start its region schedule against Oxford, a team it was playing for just the fourth time in program history.
Fast forward to know, and Scottsboro is back in Class 5A playing several longtime foes in the new-look Class 5A Region 7.
One of those matchups is set for this week, as Scottsboro tangles with Boaz in the region opener.
“This is going to be a really good ball game,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell, who was pleased to see many of Scottsboro’s traditional opponents back on the schedule this season.
“This gives us an opportunity to see where we are (in the region) right off the bat.”
The game kicks off Friday at 7 p.m. at Boaz High School’s Corley Stadium.
It’s the 27th all-time meeting between the teams in a series Scottsboro leads 19-7. Scottsboro has won the last three meetings, including the teams’ last matchup back in 2017.
The Wildcats and Pirates enter the game following battles with their archrivals.
Scottsboro (1-1) posted a 27-18 win at North Jackson, rallying from a late-third quarter deficit to notch the victory.
Bell said the victory was a nice shot in the arm heading into region play.
“You certainly feel better going into this game having won last week,” Bell said. “It was an opportunity to reveal character and I thought our guys showed a lot of maturity (coming back to win). We had some adversity and overcame it. Our kids passed the test from that standpoint.”
Boaz (0-2) was on the other side of a second-half rally, as Albertville scored three-unanswered touchdowns to erase a four-point deficit in an eventual 41-30 victory. The Aggies threw for more than 300 yards in comeback win as the Pirates, who fell to 4A No. 4-ranked Jacksonville 27-7 in Week 0.
“They don’t look like an 0-2 team,” Bell said. “They’ve got a lot of seniors. They’re well coached, got good schemes on both sides of the ball and their special teams are solid. They like to throw the football, and their quarterback is very efficient, so they’ll test the back end of our defense. We’ve got to keep everything in front of us and tackle well in space.”
