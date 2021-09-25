The Woodville football team fell to a state-ranked opponent Friday night.
Visiting Class 1A No. 8-ranked Decatur Heritage spoiled the Panthers’ Homecoming by handing them a 55-14 setback at Frazier Field.
Woodville (0-6) got an 80-yard kickoff return for a touchdown from Sam Peek, who added 38 rushing yards on 16 carries and also completed five passes for 30 yards. The sophomore threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to senior Justice Archer and then ran for the two-point conversion.
Defensively for Woodville, Peek, Dane Wilks and Jayce Hucks had three tackles each.
Decatur Heritage (4-2) improved to 9-0 all-time against the Panthers.
Woodville resumes Class 1A Region 7 play next week at region leader Cedar Bluff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.