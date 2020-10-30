At the several high school swim meets this season, Section’s Maggie Ella Robbins has been approached by other swimmers whom she had swam against at the club level.
“They were kind of surprised to see me,” Robbins said.
Robbins has been a force on various club levels throughout Alabama and the southeast. She’s a longtime swimmer for the Scottsboro Swim Association, winning numerous state titled and setting several Alabama Recreation and Parks Association records.
But in the fall, while her SSA teammates would represent their schools in the pool during the AHSAA swim season, Robbins was left to only competing at the club level. That was until this season, when Section formed a high school swimming team. Robbins, a junior, is the team’s lone female swimmer, while Brayden Bell, another SSA swimmer, is the team’s lone male swimmer. Robbins’ mother, Kindra, a teacher at SHS, is the program’s coach.
Getting to represent her school and community in the pool has been “cool,” Maggie Ella Robbins said, adding that the school having a team has brought more attention to the sport.
“I’ve had people tell me they want their kids who are younger to get into it,” he said. “Hopefully the younger kids will and carry on the swim team here.”
Robbins isn’t just swimming at the AHSAA level — she’s dominating.
According to Swimcloud.com, Robbins has recorded the state’s best time, regardless of classification in the girls 50 and 100 Freestyle, the 50 and 100 Fly and the 200 IM and the state’s second-best time in 50 and 100 Backstroke. Through its point-based rankings formula involving times, Swimcloud.com has Robbins ranked as the top female swimmer in its Alabama rankings.
Robbins is a versatile swimmer. Althought she can swim in only two events per meet, she has mixed up the events she has swam. Already this season she has swam 100-yard Butterfly, 50-yard Backstroke, the 100-yard Backstroke, the 100-yard Fly, 50-yard Freestyle, the 200-yard Medley and 100-yard Freestyle. She has won all but one of those races while posting a runner-up finish in the one she did not win.
One of her main goals for the high school season is to bring home state championships from the AHSAA Class 1A-5A state meet, which is set for Dec. 4 in Huntsville.
“That would be pretty cool, especially it being the first year (for Section Swimming),” Robbins said.
Robbins began swimming competitively at age five and got “serious” around age eight after watching the swimming events in 2012 Summer Olympics.
Robbins, who has drawn recruiting interest from Auburn University and Drury (Missouri) College, said the secret to her success is not really a secret. The straight ‘A’ student who wants to be a Physical Therapist, practices and works out six days a week and also has two 5:15 a.m. practices each Tuesday and Thursday.
“I just work on it all the time,” she said. “I’m want to be able to swim (competitively) as long as I can. I’m always doing what I’m supposed to do” to make that happen.
