Scottsboro's (from left) Austin McNeece, Haylen Miles, Olivia Tubbs, Ella Lee, Alyssa Smart and Lexie Bennett lead the team out to get the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship plaque from Scottsboro principal Brad Dudley following No. 8-ranked Scottsboro's 5-1 win over No. 7 Fort Payne on Thursday.