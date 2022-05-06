Scottsboro senior Audrey Holland has been working her way back to full strength since suffering a foot injury earlier this season.
But as Fort Payne can attest, there is absolutely nothing wrong with the center fielder’s right arm.
Holland gunned down the tying run at home plate in the top of the sixth, and No. 8-ranked Scottsboro took that momentum to the plate in the bottom of the inning on the way to a 5-1 victory to win the Class 6A Area 15 Softball Tournament championship Thursday afternoon at Scottsboro High School.
“We practice that throw all the time at practice, so I’ve been waiting to do that (in a game) all season long,” Holland said. “I caught and it let it fly.”
It’s the second straight area championship for the Wildcats.
Next up for Scottsboro (27-11-1) is the Class 6A East Central Regional at Sand Mountain Park in Albertville May 10-11. The Wildcats play Area 11 runner-up Huffman in the opening round Tuesday at 11 a.m. The top-two finishers in the eight-team regional advances to play in the Class 6A State Tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 17-18.
Scottsboro went 2-0 against Fort Payne during the area tournament, relying heavily on strong pitching from Alyssa Smart seven strikeouts in seven innings) and Anna Stuart Dawson (six strikeouts in five innings). Both picked up a win in the tournament and Smart, the tournament MVP, also got a save in Thursday’s championship game.
“Our pitchers have done the job all year,” said Scottsboro head coach Robin Johnson.
Fort Payne (33-10-1) cut the deficit to 2-1 in the fourth on UAB commit A.J. Kramer’s home run then put two runners on with no outs after two Scottsboro errors to start the top of the sixth. That’s when Holland step up, ranging over to left-center field to catch Cory Kramer’s fly ball and throwing a laser to Scottsboro catcher Brooklyn Mcgee, who easily tagged out Fort Payne’s Lily Jackson after she tagged up and tried to score.
“That totally swung the momentum back in our favor,” Johnson said. “When you get two runners on with no outs, and for us to turn a double play like that. That was a dagger. (Holland) hosed her. That’s what seniors are supposed to do, step up and make plays, and she did.”
Scottsboro then loaded the bases to start the bottom of the sixth with Haylen Miles getting hit by a pitch, Dawson reaching on an error and BYU signee Lexie Bennett reaching on a bunt single in her final at-bat in her final home game. Senior Ella Lee then singled to center field to drive in Miles, and pinch runner Lana Emanuel and Bennett scored when the ball got past the Fort Payne center field to put the Wildcats in front 5-1.
After adding some insurance, all that was left for Scottsboro were three outs to get and a chance for its seniors to soak in their final moments playing on their home field.
“It’s exciting (to win area) and a little sad at the same time knowing this was the last (to play here),” said Bennett, a six-year starter for the Wildcats. “To win an area championship your last game on this field, it’s an amazing feeling, but it’s sad at the same time that’s came to an end here.”
Winners Bracket Final
Scottsboro 3, Fort Payne 0 — Smart pitched a two-hitter and struck out five as the top-seeded Wildcats defeated second-seeded Fort Payne in the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament’s winners bracket final on Tuesday.
Scottsboro took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on Kambrie Doss’ two-out RBI single before extending its lead on Olivia Tubbs’ two-run double. The Wildcats also got one hit each from Smart, Austin McNeece and Anna Stuart Dawson.
