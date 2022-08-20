Jones

Jake Jones tries to elude a Fort Payne defender during Scottsboro's 20-6 season-opening loss Friday night.

 Special Photo | Glendon Poe

Scottsboro will have to wait another year to try to reclaim the TopCat Trophy.

The visiting Fort Payne Wildcats built a two-touchdown halftime lead and held the Wildcats scoreless until the final play of the game during a 20-6 victory over the Scottsboro Wildcats in the annual TopCat rivalry contest Friday night at Trammell Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.