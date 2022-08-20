Scottsboro will have to wait another year to try to reclaim the TopCat Trophy.
The visiting Fort Payne Wildcats built a two-touchdown halftime lead and held the Wildcats scoreless until the final play of the game during a 20-6 victory over the Scottsboro Wildcats in the annual TopCat rivalry contest Friday night at Trammell Stadium.
The win as Fort Payne’s fourth straight over Scottsboro in a series it now lead 53-31-3.
Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell said inconsistency hurt the Wildcats’ cause Friday night.
“I thought in the second half, we came out, thought we played better offensively in the second half, we just couldn’t sustain anything, which again is broken record,” Bell said. “Same thing we had last year. We get the ball, put a couple of first downs together, then we try to take a shot and see its there, and we (don’t execute). We’ve got to get that stuff cleaned up.
“Defensively, I thought we showed flashes. Again, we just weren't constant. When we needed to step up and win at the line of scrimmage, I don’t think we did. We’ll have to watch film and see if that was what indeed was happening, but that’s certainly what it felt like from the sideline.”
Fort Payne (1-0) opened up a 6-0 lead midway through the first quarter, taking the game’s opening possession 69 yards on 15 plays, capped off by Alex Akins’ 4-yard touchdown run. Akins added a 7-yard touchdown run just before halftime to give Fort Payne a 13-0 halftime lead.
The Wildcats from DeKalb County pushed their lead to 20-0 with 8:35 left in the third quarter on Kaden Dubose’s 8-yard touchdown run.
Scottsboro (0-1) avoided being shutout by Fort Payne for a second straight season when Porter Mitchem scored on a 2-yard run on the game’s final play. The score was set up by Jake Jones’ 22-yard pass to Jayden Gilbert that gave Scottsboro a first-and-goal from the Fort Payne 2-yard line.
“We needed something positive. Certainly that was it,” Bell said of the Wildcats’ late touchdown drive. “We gut out a couple of fourth down plays that we needed to get.”
Scottsboro finished 169 total yards, including 104 rushing yards. Jones was the Wildcats’ leading rusher with 31 yards on eight carries while Mitchem ran for 23 yards, Davon Walker ran for 18 yards, Thomas Rackler ran for 17 yards and Keelan Alvarez ran for 15 yards. Jones completed 8-of-15 passes for 65 yards, with Gilbert (27 yards), Thomas Stewart (19 yards) and Thomas Rackler (12 yards) catching two passes each.
Scottsboro travels to play archival North Jackson next Friday in the annual Battle of the Valley.
› Game stats courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM
