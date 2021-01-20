The Scottsboro varsity boys basketball added a win over a Class 7A team to its resume on Monday.
The Wildcats ran out to a big lead before pushing back against a Hewitt-Trussville comeback attempt to defeat the Huskies 79-67 during the MLK Classic at Scottsboro High School’s Hambrick Hall Monday evening.
Scottsboro (15-3) ran its winning streak to nine with the victory.
The Wildcats led 20-14 after one quarter before pushing the lead to 38-24 at halftime. Scottsboro’s lead grew to as large as 25 in the third quarter before Hewitt-Trussville battled to within 57-44 by quarter’s end, then opened the fourth with five straight points to close to within eight. But Scottsboro regained its momentum and pushed the lead back to as many as 20 midway through the final period.
BJ Harris scored 20 points, Parker Bell netted 17 and Tyson Sexton added 11 for the Wildcats, who also got eight each from JaVaris Branford and Jordan Davis, seven from Cordell Worthy and six from Seth Whitmire.
Carter Hollis scored 32 points for Hewitt-Trussville.
Buckhorn 73, NSM 71 — At Scottsboro, Class 2A No. 3-ranked North Sand Mountain lost a down-to-the-wire matchup with Class 6A Buckhorn during the MLK Classic on Monday.
NSM (15-5) trailed 23-15, 42-35 and 55-47 at the quarter breaks before battling to within two in the closing seconds. The Bison missed three 3-pointers in the final 10 seconds, the last one as time expired.
Russ Marr led NSM with 27 points while Luke Maples netted 19, Derek Bearden eight and Drue Carlton seven. Jalon Chapman scored 31 points for Buckhorn (16-6).
Mae Jemison 68, Section 59 — At Scottsboro, Class 5A Mae Jemison outscored 2A No. 5-ranked Section 22-12 in the third quarter en route to the win during the MLK Classic on Monday.
Section (13-8) led 9-8 after one quarter and trailed 29-26 at halftime before Mae Jemison pulled in front 51-38 after three quarters.
Logan Patterson scored 15 points, Alex Guinn netted 14 and Braden Arndt added 11 for the Lions, who also got five each from Dominik Blair, Kaden Bradford and Gabe Hilley. DeMarcus Thompson scored 25 points for Mae Jemison.
Girls
New Hope 51, Scottsboro 42 — At Scottsboro, Class 4A No. 10-ranked New Hope avenged an earlier loss to the Wildcats during Monday’s rematch at the MLK Classic.
Scottsboro (11-4) built a 15-11 lead after one quarter, but New Hope moved in front 26-25 at halftime before extending its lead to 41-31 after three quarters.
Allie Scott and Jadaya Edmondson scored 14 points each for Scottsboro while Olivia Tubbs and Audrey Holland had seven points each. Kat Shiner scored 16 points and Jada Bates added nine for New Hope.
