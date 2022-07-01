The Woodville football team suffered a winless campaign in 2021 against a challenging schedule that included a strong slate of region games and non-region games against a 1A state quarterfinalist, a 5A playoff team and two Class 2A teams, one that made the playoffs and one that finished one spot out of the postseason.
While the Panthers again face a challenging region slate, a new line-up of non-region games dot their schedule.
Gone are non-region games with Section, Ider and Douglas and Decatur Heritage, now a region opponent, replaced by matchups with Whitesburg Christian, Vina, Brindlee Mountain and Asbury.
“Our non-region games, I feel like we have scheduled (teams) that we can be competitive with and (our opponents) feel the same. I’m happy with that,” Woodville coach Matt Sanders told the Sentinel in January after the release of the team’s schedule.
“We’re excited about the new year, excited about the region, excited about the schedule.”
Woodville has five home games and five road games in 2022. The Panthers host Appalachian Sept. 9, Vina Sept. 16, Brindlee Mountain Sept. 23, Decatur Heritage Oct. 7 and Coosa Christian Oct. 21. Woodville travels to play Whitesburg Christian Aug. 19, Cedar Bluff Sept. 2, Gaylesville Sept. 30, Valley Head Oct. 14 and Asbury Oct. 28.
Before officially starting its season, Woodville will play in a jamboree at Talladega County Central on Aug. 12. The Panthers did not hold spring practice last spring, thus allowing them to begin practice on July 25 and play a jamboree prior to Week 0’s matchup with Whitesburg Christian.
Here is a deeper look at Woodville’s 2022 football schedule:
We meet again — Woodville plays six teams that it played last season. The Panthers remained in Class 1A Region 7 with Appalachian, Cedar Bluff, Coosa Christian, Gaylesville and Valley Head and face Decatur Heritage in region play after facing them the past two seasons in non-region matchups.
It’s been awhile — The Panthers play two non-region opponents it has not faced in several years. Woodville hosts Vina in the teams’ first clash since 2015. Meanwhile, the Panthers close the season with their first game against Asbury since 2017.
First-time matchups — Woodville will play Whitesburg Christian and Brindlee Mountain for the first time in program history. Whitesburg is playing just its third year of varsity football. Meanwhile, Class 3A Brindlee Mountain started its football program around the same time Woodville did, but the teams have previously only met in spring or preseason jamborees.
Longest running opponents — Woodville has played just two teams every season since starting its program in 2006. Gaylesville and Valley Head have been region opponents for Woodville throughout its football history. Woodville is 5-11 against Gaylesville and 4-12 against Valley Head, but the Panthers have won five of the last six matchups with Gaylesville and four of the last seven against Valley Head.
Schedule facts — Woodville’s 2022 opponents went a combined 37-68 last season...Cedar Bluff, Decatur Heritage, Gaylesville and Valley Head were 1A playoff teams in 2021…Woodville plays two teams that won region championships last season: Cedar Bluff (Class 1A Region 7) and Decatur Heritage (1A Region 8)…Only one of Woodville’s opponents in 2022 have new head coaches. Former Alabama receiver Nikita Stover is the new Decatur Heritage coach following the retirement of longtime coach Steve Meeks…Brindlee Mountain enters the 2022 season on a 43-game losing streak. Meanwhile, Vina has lost 13 straight games and 22 of its last 23 games…Woodville has a bye in Week 1 between its season opener against Whitesburg Christian and its region opener at Cedar Bluff…The Panthers play three straight home games from Week 3 through Week 5.
