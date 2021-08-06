Evans Wright’s time with the Queens University track and field program featured plenty of success.
Now the Scottsboro alum is hoping to bring that same type of success to another NCAA Division II program.
Wright is transferring to UAH and will join its track and field program. With NCAA athletes granted extra eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Wright will be able to compete in one indoor season and two outdoor seasons for the Chargers while he works on getting a master’s degree in Business Administration.
“I could have stayed at Queens, but I was looking to go somewhere new, wanted a new challenge,” said Wright, who graduated from Queens University with a Business degree in May. “I didn’t look to necessarily come home, but it worked out that way. UAH, I called it the perfect storm, because everything lined up. It just made sense.”
When Wright was in high school, he did training sessions with Brad Hill, who is now the throws coach at UAH. Several of the throwers who also participated in those training sessions with Wright are now at UAH.
“I’ve trained with coach before and I know I’ll have some really good training partners,” Wright said. “I think it’s going to be a smooth transition for me.”
Wright competed in the hammer throw, weight throw, shot put and discus throw for Queens, which is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. He won the South Atlantic Conference title in the hammer throw during the 2021 outdoor season and was second in the weight throw during the conference’s 2020 indoor championship meet. Wright, who helped Queens win a combined six indoor and outdoor conference team championships, had numerous top-five and top-10 finishes at meets that included athletes from all NCAA divisions.
Wright holds program records in the hammer throw and weight throw and ranks in the program’s top-three all-time marks in all other throwing events.
In June, Wright was Queens’ Men’s Outdoor Track and Field recipient of the Royals Sportsmanship Award, which according to queensathletics.com is an award “presented by the Department of Athletics to a student-athlete who has excelled in their sport and exemplifies the ideals of sportsmanship.”
Wright is 2017 Scottsboro High School graduate. He helped the Wildcats win indoor and outdoor track and field state championships in 2017 and he won the Class 4A-5A state shot put title during his senior season. Wright was also an all-state defensive lineman for Scottsboro’s school-record setting 11-2, state quarterfinal football team in 2016.
Wright said his goals at UAH are to qualify for nationals and become an All-American while helping “UAH win championships. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”
