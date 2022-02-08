The Woodville varsity boys basketball team controlled the first half of its Class 1A Area 13 Tournament quarterfinal matchup with Gaylesville, but the scoreboard did not necessarily reflect it.
The Panthers’ shooting struggles resulted in just 26-16 at halftime lead despite forcing Gaylesville into 19 first-half turnovers.
“When you don’t make shots, it looks like you’re playing awful. But I thought we played good in the first half, we just couldn’t make one,” said Woodville head coach Brian “Bubba” Smith. “We finally made some shots in the third quarter and could get in the (full-court) press,” We scored 44 points in the second half, which is by far the most we’ve scored in a half.”
Fourth-seeded Woodville shook off its offensive struggles in the second half, outscoring fifth-seeded Gaylesville 44-9 over the final two quarters on the way to a 70-25 victory Monday night at WHS.
Woodville (10-17) advanced to play top-seeded and No. 7-ranked Skyline in the Class 1A Area 13 Tournament semifinals Wednesday night at Skyline High School. The winner advances to play in Friday’s 7 p.m. championship game against either second-seeded Cedar Bluff or third-seeded Valley Head.
Against Gaylesville, the Panthers led 15-2 after one quarter and 26-16 at halftime before opening the third quarter with a 14-0 run. Woodville led 45-21 entering the fourth quarter, and Mason Jones sank 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions to begin a final period that saw the Panthers outscore Gaylesville 25-4.
Woodville had five players score in double figures, led by Caleb Dolberry’s 16 points. Damien Benson netted 12 for the Panthers while Jones and Brice Thompson had 11 each and Cam Dolberry added 10.
Kyler Bradley led Gaylesville with 10 points.
