The first walk-off win by the Rocket City Trash Pandas won’t be the first one at Toyota Park in 2022.
Michael Clements’ two-out walk-off RBI single plated the game-winning run to give Scottsboro a 3-2 victory over Class 3A No. 9-ranked Lauderdale County at the Trash Pandas’ stadium in Madison on Tuesday.
Trailing 1-0, Scottsboro tied the game in the third inning when Wade Jones singled and later scored on Collin Perkins’ RBI sacrifice fly. The Wildcats took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on Ty Blankenship’s RBI single, but Lauderdale County scored the tying run on a wild pitch in the top of the sixth. Blankenship reached on a Lauderdale County error to start the bottom of the seventh inning, and the Scottsboro catcher’s courtesy runner Gavin McCrary stole second and third base before scoring on Clements’ RBI single to right field, sparking a spirited on-field celebration for the Wildcats.
Scottsboro relief pitcher Caleb Lynch pitched 1/3 inning and got the win on the mound. Scottsboro starter Everett Loveless went 6 2/3 innings and allowed just two runs on four hits and three walks while recording 12 strikeouts.
NSM 5, DAR 4 — At Grant, Mason Smith drove in the winning run for North Sand Mountain with an RBI double in the top of the seventh inning as the Bison downed Class 4A DAR on Tuesday.
After falling behind 2-0 in the bottom of the first inning, NSM (4-10) scored two runs in the second and two in the third to take a 4-2 lead. DAR tied the game at 4-all in the fifth, but NSM grabbed the lead in the seventh when Logan Shoemake reached on a two-out error and went to second base on a DAR error on a pickoff attempt before coming in to score on Smith’s double to center field. DAR was retired in order in the bottom of the seventh.
Cross McBrayer finished 2-for-4 with an RBI-double and Jarret Hill was 2-for-3 for NSM, which also got an RBI single from Tanner Boatfield and singles from Jackson Burgess and Kayden Cooper.
Luke Reed pitched two perfect innings in relief and got the win on the mound for the Bison. He recorded two strikeouts. NSM starting pitcher Hayden Neil got a no-decision, finishing with six strikeouts over five innings.
Scottsboro 15, Albertville 4 — At Scottsboro, the Wildcats scored four runs in the first inning before turning in a nine-run third on the way to the mercy-rule shortened win over visiting Albertville on Thursday.
Landon Grider hit a three-run home run and totaled four RBIs overall and Michael Clements went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Scottsboro (10-7), which posted its fourth straight win. Connor McLaughlin (RBI) and Waylon Farr contributed two hits each for the Wildcats, who also got one hit, three walks and an RBI for Colton Atkinson, one hit and one RBI from Ty Blankenship and Trey Cooper, one hit and one walk from Wade Jones and an RBI from Collin Perkins. McLaughlin recorded three strikeouts four innings to get the win on the mound for the Wildcats while Carson Peppers pitched one inning and recorded two strikeouts.
NSM 4, DAR 3 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain held off visiting DAR to post its fourth straight win on Thursday.
NSM (5-10), which defeated DAR for the second time in three days, scored two runs each in the second and third innings. Derek Bearden went 3-for-4 for the Bison while Kayden Cooper, Logan Shoemake, Hayden Neil and Kayden Gilley had one hit each. Shoemake pitched 6 2/3 innings to earn the win on the mound, allowing three runs on nine hits and one walk and recording 10 strikeouts. Luke Reed pitched 1/3 of an inning, returning the only batter he faced for the save.
North Jackson goes 2-2 in Spring Break tournament — At Oxford, North Jackson split four games during the Oxford Spring Break Experience at Choccolocco Park.
North Jackson opened the event Tuesday with a 5-3 win over Central-Clay County. With the game tied 1-all after four innings, North Jackson put together a four-run top of the fifth thanks to Nick Jernigan’s solo home run, Blake Matthews’ two-run double and Macklin Guess’ RBI hit-by-pitch. Jernigan finished 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, a walk and an RBI, Guess was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Jayden Eakin was 2-for-4. The Chiefs also got an RBI double from Carson Smith, a single and a walk from Dalton Morris and a single from Jonathan Linderman.
The Chiefs played two games on Wednesday, defeating Class 2A No. 5-ranked Westbrook Christian 4-1 and losing 12-7 to Rock Bridge (Missouri). Against Westbrook Christian, North Jackson grabbed a 2-0 first-inning lead thanks to Smith’s RBI double and Caden Wynne’s RBI sacrifice fly. The Chiefs’ lead grew to 4-0 in the fifth when Guess singled and scored on Smith’s second RBI double before Smith ultimately scored on Barnes’ RBI groundout. Wynne got the win on the mound — he allowed one run on four hits and one walk while recording six strikeouts — for the Chiefs while Matthews pitched the final inning to record the save.
Against Rock Bridge, North Jackson rallied in the late innings after falling behind 9-0. Barnes finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs for the Chiefs while Jernigan and Wynne both went 1-for-4 with an RBI and Smith had an RBI.
The Chiefs closed out the tournament with a 7-3 loss to Class 6A Benjamin Russell Thursday night. North Jackson (10-11) grabbed a 2-0 lead in the top of the first when Guess singled and later scored on a wild pitch while Barnes reached on an error and ultimately scored on Jonathan Linderman’s RBI sacrifice fly. But Benjamin Russell scored a run in the first before taking control with a five-run second inning. North Jackson didn’t score again until the seventh when Matthews reached on an error and eventually scored on Guess’ RBI sacrifice fly. Guess and Jayden Eakin had the Chiefs’ only hits.
Section falls to Plainview, Fort Payne in Wildcat Classic — At Fort Payne, Section dropped a pair of games Wednesday in the Wildcat Classic.
The Lions fell 14-2 to Fort Payne in Game 1. Blake Henry doubled and Drake McCutchen and Logan Patterson singled for Section while Josh Moore and Carter Cooper both drove in a run.
Class 3A No. 1-ranked Plainview downed Section 13-3 in Game 2 Wednesday. Henry finished 3-for-3 and McCutchen went 2-for-3 with an RBI triple and a run scored for Section (6-9) while Jacob Stringer had a single and an RBI sacrifice fly and Jacob Cooper had a single.
NSM 11, Valley Head 1 — At Higdon, North Sand Mountain cruised past visiting Valley Head for a win on March 25.
After falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first inning, NSM (3-10) scored two runs in the bottom of the first and three each in the second, third and fifth innings.
Derek Bearden and Jackson Burgess both doubled, walked twice and drove in a run while scoring three and two runs respectively for NSM. Mason Smith had one hit and one RBI for the Bison, Kayden Cooper had two hits, a walk and three runs scored, Logan Shoemake had two RBIs and Hayden Neil had two walks.
Shoemake got the win on the mound after allowing one run on three hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.
