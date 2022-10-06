North Jackson head football coach Joe Hollis says the Chiefs pride themselves on playing “good old-fashioned Physical football.”
This week, North Jackson will take on a kindred spirit of sorts.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
North Jackson head football coach Joe Hollis says the Chiefs pride themselves on playing “good old-fashioned Physical football.”
This week, North Jackson will take on a kindred spirit of sorts.
The Chiefs host the No. 4-ranked Priceville Bulldogs in a Class 4A Region 8 matchup Friday night at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
It’s the ninth all-time meeting between the teams in a series North Jackson leads 6-2. Priceville won the teams’ last meeting 37-36 back in 2019.
Like North Jackson (1-5, 1-3), Priceville (7-0, 4-0) relies heavily on its run game and just an overall physical approach to the game.
“They’re not going to hide anything,” Hollis said of the Bulldogs. “We know what they’re going to do, they’re going to get in two-tight with two sniffers and run right at you. They play like we like to play. Iron sharpens iron. It’s going to be a good old-fashioned football game.”
The Bulldogs, who defeated St. John Paul II 55-10 last week and rallied past Scottsboro 28-21 in Week 5 are averaging 39.9 points per game while allowing 12.1.
Priceville has rushed for 2,462 yards through seven games (351.7 yards per game). Running back Mason Cartee leads the Bulldogs with 872 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns on 98 carries while Blitz Clemons has rushed for 592 yards and five touchdowns on 38 carries and Xander Gaines has rushed for 481 yards and six touchdowns on 38 carries. Quarterback Jackson Prickett has been affective with his limited pass attempts, completing 12 of 22 passes for 348 yards and seven touchdowns.
“We’re looking forward to stepping up the challenge (defensively),” Hollis said. “The last two weeks our defense has kind of turned the corner and played better football.”
North Jackson is coming off of a 14-0 region setback at New Hope in which it committed five turnovers, several inside the red zone.
“We’ve been able to move the football, but it doesn’t matter if you don’t cross that goal line,” Hollis said. “We’ve got to take care of the football this week.”
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.