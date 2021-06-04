A pair of North Jackson standouts highlight the 2021 All-Jackson County Baseball Team.
The baseball coaches in the Jackson County School System have released their 2021 All-Jackson County team, with North Jackson’s Brandon Poole named Jackson County Hitter of the Year and his North Jackson teammate Landon Barnes named Pitcher of the Year.
Poole, a Chattanooga State Community College signee, batted .485 with an on-base percentage of .583, three home runs, 18 doubles, three triples, 38 RBIs, 22 walks and 18 stolen bases.
Barnes posted a 6-1 record with seven saves while recording 1.81 ERA (earned run average), a 1.37 WHIP (walks and hits per innings) and 62 strikeouts over 50 2/3 innings pitched. He also hit .427 with two home runs, 12 doubles, a triple and 34 RBIs.
County champion North Jackson had four other players selected first-team all-county. Sophomore Matthew Adams was selected as a pitcher after posting a 5-1 record with one save, a 2.52 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 36 innings, freshman Caden Wynne was selected at first base after hitting .340 with a .430 on-base percentage and seven doubles, 24 RBIs and 18 runs scored, freshman Carson Smith was selected at shortstop after batting .433 with a .540 on-base percentage, 18 doubles, three triples, one home run, 48 runs, 22 RBIs and 26 stolen bases — Smith also went 9-3 with one save on the mound with 3.69 ERA and 63 strikeouts over 55 innings pitched — and freshman Nick Jernigan was selected as outfielder after hitting .351 with an on-base percentage of .463, seven doubles, one home run, 13 RBIs, 20 runs and 15 stolen bases.
North Sand Mountain had three first-team selections in senior pitcher Drake Holland, senior catcher Lake Bell, senior second baseman Russ Marr and senior third baseman Dylan Marr. Drake Holland recorded 74 strikeouts and 2.15 ERA and 1.15 WHIP in 35 2/3 innings pitched for the Bison while Lake Bell hit .413 with a .486 on-base percentage, 10 doubles, five triples, 17 RBIs, nine stolen bases and nine stolen bases, Russ Marr batted .459 with a .548 on-base percentage, seven doubles, three triples, 15 RBIs, 26 runs and 18 stolen bases and Dylan Marr batted .358 with a .485 on-base percentage, six doubles, 10 triples, 21 RBIs, 16 runs and nine stolen bases.
Rounding out the all-county first team were Woodville senior outfielder Jackson Peek and Section junior Braden Arndt. Peek batted .485 with a .622 on-base percentage, four doubles, two triples, one home run, nine RBIs and 11 stolen bases while Arndt .batted .361 with an .418 on-base percentage.
North Jackson had three more players selected second-team all-county in utility player Dalton Morris (.315 batting average, 15 RBIS, 19 runs, 4-2 pitching record with five saves and 50 strikeouts over 43 2/3 innings), junior catcher Macklin Guess (.311 batting average, .450 on-base percentage, five doubles, two triples) and senior outfielder Luke Guess (.270 average, .435 on-base percentage, five doubles, four triples, one home run, 25 RBIs, 10 stolen bases).
Junior shortstop Drake McCutchen (.361 batting average and .518 on-base percentage) and junior outfielder Logan Patterson (.282 batting average and .417 on-base percentage) represented Section on the second-team while Skyline utility players Hank Utter (.327 batting average) and Gabe Waldrop (.327 batting average), NSM senior first baseman Harley Tucker (.278 average, .435 on-base percentage, nine RBIs, 11 runs, 14 walks) and Pisgah utility players Brody Parker, Jackson Wheeler and Steven Wheeler rounded out the second team.
