After starting Class 2A Region 7 play with three straight losses by a combined 15 points, Section entered its matchup at No. 6-ranked Falkville needing a win to keep its playoff hopes alive.
The Lions delivered, upsetting the Blue Devils in a dominant 21-6 victory.
“I’m super proud of the guys,” said Section head coach Chris Hammon. “I think it shows great growth in our program. I don’t know if we could do that a couple of years ago or last year coming off that (tough-three-game losing streak). Our guys had a great two weeks of practice (Section had an off week before playing Falkville) and they went out there and showed people what kind of team they are.”
Now Section looks to strengthen its playoff chances when it goes on the road to take on Whitesburg Christian Friday 7 p.m. Whitesburg Christian does not have an on-campus football stadium and plays its home games at Madison County Middle School in Gurley. It’s the Lions’ final road game of the regular season.
“We kind of divided (region play) into two halves,” Hammon said. “We had a tough first half, really about 16 points from being undefeated, and we knew we probably had to win the other three (region games) to get in. We took care of business last week and now the game this week is even bigger.”
Section (3-3, 1-3) defeated the Warriors 47-22 last season in the teams’ first meeting. Whitesburg Christian (2-4, 0-3) is playing just its second season of varsity football. The Warriors fell to Tanner 47-12 last week and also have region losses to Falkville 54-12 and Pisgah 56-14 and a 38-30 non-region loss to Gaylesville. Whitesburg Christian’s has non-region wins over Asbury 51-28 and Shoals Christian 61-14.
Hammon said the Warriors aren’t a typical second-year program.
“They’ve got some good players, some players that can make some plays,” he said. “They’re multiple (on offense), will do some Wing and I-formation stuff, run some trips. They make you have to cover a bunch of stuff.”
Hammon is hoping to see a repeat performance from his team this week.
“Yeah we need to carry that over,” he said. “We really controlled the ball game, especially on defense. If you do what you’re supposed to do, you’ll usually be OK. We did that (last week at Falkville). We need to do that again.”
