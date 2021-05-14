The Scottsboro softball team’s season ended with losses to the two teams that will represent the Class 6A North Regional at the state tournament.
The Wildcats finished 1-2 in the regional with losses to North Regional State Qualifier No. 1 and No. 6-ranked Hazel Green 2-1 on Wednesday and to State Qualifier No. 2 and top-ranked Athens 10-5 on Thursday.
In between, the Wildcats defeated Jasper 5-0 in an elimination bracket game on Wednesday.
Scottsboro’s regional fortunes could have been different had the Wildcats not endured a heart-breaking opening-round loss to Hazel Green in which the tying run was cut down at the plate for the game’s final two outs.
“The Hazel Green game, still upset about that one. It puts us in a complete different spot if we win that game,” said Scottsboro coach Robyn Johnson. “But you can’t look at it that way. We just didn’t hit (in the regional). That’s been our story when we lose, we don’t hit. And today, (Athens is) great. They’re a great team. They beat the ball to death and we didn’t.”
Athens, which came back through the elimination bracket to advance to state, hit three home runs and closed with 13 hits to eliminate the Wildcats, who finished the season 24-15-1.
The Golden Eagles hit two-run and three-run homers in the top of the second inning to build a 5-0 lead, but Scottsboro pulled within 5-3 on Anna Stuart Dawson’s RBI single in the bottom of the second and Ella Lee’s home run and Austin McNeece’s RBI single in the bottom of the third.
But Athens countered with a two-run homer run in the top of the fourth before adding one run in the fifth and two runs in the sixth to build a 10-3 lead. Scottsboro scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh when Audrey Holland and Lee singled and scored when Alyssa Smart reached on an Athens error.
Holland, Lee and Kambrie Doss had two hits for Scottsboro while Dawson, McNeece and Amaya Whitson had one hit each. Smart struck out five in the circle.
In the opening round, Hazel Green, which posted a 10-0 win over Cullman and 10-2 win over No. 7 Hartselle after defeating Scottsboro, built a 2-0 lead after the top of the sixth inning before Olivia Tubbs hit a solo home run to pull Scottsboro within 2-1.
Lee then led off the bottom of the seventh inning with a double for Scottsboro, and her courtesy runner Carlie Lynch went to third base on Doss’ sacrifice bunt before being thrown out at home plate trying to score on Austin McNeece’s grounder to shortstop. After Whitson followed with a walk, Dawson singled to center field, but McNeece’s pinch runner Haylen Miles was tagged out at home plate to end the game.
The loss dropped the Wildcats into the elimination bracket, where they built a quick lead on the way to the 5-0 win over Jasper. Scottsboro took a 3-0 lead after two innings when Lexie Bennett singled and scored on Tubbs’ RBI single in the first inning before adding two more runs on Whitson’s RBI groundout and Dawson’s RBI single in the second. Holland added an RBI single in the fourth for the Wildcats and Whitson had an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth.
Bennett finished 3-for-4 for Scottsboro while Tubbs, Holland, Smart and Dawson had one hit each and Whitson had two RBIs. Dawson recorded 11 strikeouts while pitching a two-hitter in the circle for Scottsboro.
Johnson commended her players for a strong finish to the season. After starting 7-10, Scottsboro went 17-5-1 since March 19.
“The way we started out this season, I don’t think I thought back then we’d be at the regional tournament. We lost 15 games this year, and 11 were before spring break. I’m proud of them for getting better, proud of the strides we made. Obviously not satisfied with the outcome, but our team overall was young, all starters back —we lose two great seniors (Lynch and Ashlynn Moore), couldn’t ask for better kids, who brought a teammate aspect to a team that’s hard to find in a lot of kids these days — so we expect to be back next year, but we’ve got to put work in in the offseason.”
