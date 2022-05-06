The Skyline softball team completed the first leg of its mission this postseason in convincing fashion.
The top-seeded No. 4-ranked Vikings rolled past second-seeded and No. 5 Athens Bible 11-0 in five innings to claim the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament championship Tuesday night at Skyline High School.
Skyline (25-16), last season’s runner-up, has played the entire season trying to return to the state finals and claim the crown. Head coach Slade Bellomy said the Vikings looked like a team with that goal during Tuesday’s victory.
“It’s a long road,” he said. “We’ve made the first step.”
It’s Skyline’s eight straight area tournament championship.
Next up for the Vikings is the Class 1A North Regional at Florence’s Coffee Oneal Park. Skyline, making its ninth straight regional appearance, plays the Area 14 runner-up Belgreen in the opening round on Thursday, May 12 at 9 a.m. The top two teams at regionals advance to play in the Class 1A state tournament at Choccolocco Park in Oxford May 21-22.
After rallying past Athens Bible 7-6 in the area tournament’s winners bracket final on Monday, Skyline made sure there was no drama in championship round rematch.
The Vikings jumped in front 2-0 in the top of the first on Brinlee Potts’ RBI single and Dacey Allen’s RBI sacrifice bunt and added another run on Athens Bible error in the second before breaking the game open with a six-run third inning.
Potts reached on an error to start the frame, and after a stolen base, scored on Olivia Treece’s RBI single. Blakely Stucky followed two batters later with an RBI double, and Gracie Rowell roped a two-run single two batters after that to put the Vikings in front 7-0. Ella Dean’s RBI sacrifice fly and Jayla Ross’ RBI sacrifice fly gave Skyline a 9-0 lead after three innings. The Vikings then tacked on two more runs in the fourth on when Lewis singled and Rowell reached on error before scoring on Dean’s two-run double.
While Bellomy was pleased with how well the Vikings hit the softball, the was just as excited about their execution in the “small ball” part of the game.
“We’ve kind of gotten away from that lately because we were hitting the ball so well, but we’ve got to be able to move runs and get bunts down because somebody will have an answer for the other,” Bellomy said. “Somebody’s going to have an answer for that. We’ve got to make teams honor the small game. We’ve got speedy girls and if teams don’t honor that, we’ll exploit that. We moved runners tonight early and got the lead. Early in a game, late in game, you’ve got to be able to do that. One through nine you may have to be the one to lay down a bunt, and these girls can do that. We executed tonight.”
The 11 runs the Vikings produced were more than enough run support for senior Dacey Allen, who pitched a three-hit shutout with three strikeouts during her final home game at Skyline.
“Dacey is a placement pitcher,” Bellomy said, “she keeps them off balance. With her a (Treece), they complement each other so well and they’re going to play a big role in us getting to where we want to.”
Skyline went 3-0 during the area tournament. The Vikings opened the tournament with a 9-1 victory over fourth-seeded Decatur Heritage on Monday. Allen singled twice and walked twice and Dean had an RBI triple and a single while Treece singled, walked twice and drove in two runs. Ross tripled and walked, Audra Bellomy had an RBI double, Stucky had an RBI single, Potts doubled and walked and Rowell singled. Allen struck out four in the circle to earn the complete-game win.
The Vikings then rallied to defeat Athens Bible 7-6 in the winners bracket final Monday night. Skyline fell behind 3-0 before taking the lead with a five-run fourth inning that included Rowell’s two-run single. After Athens Bible took a 6-5 lead in the top of the sixth, Dean walked and Ross doubled in the bottom half of the inning before scoring on Potts’ two-out go-ahead two-run single. Treece recorded 15 strikeouts while earning the complete-game win in the circle for the Vikings.
Woodville’s season ends — At Skyline, the Woodville softball team had its season end in the Class 1A Area 15 Tournament.
The fifth-seeded Panthers fell 16-1 to fourth-seeded Decatur Heritage in the opening round before losing an elimination bracket game to third-seeded Lindsay Lane 19-4.
