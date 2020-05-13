The Gulf South Conference announced its Winter Sports Academic Honor Roll recently, and UAH featured a conference-best 62 who landed on the Academic Honor Roll.
Among the UAH student-athletes honored were Scottsboro alums and UAH indoor track and field athletes John Dalton and Lauren Hamm.
The Academic All-GSC Teams are comprised of student-athletes with at least a 3.20 GPA while also being a starter or significant contributor athletically.
The GSC Honor Roll recognizes all student-athletes who competed and have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.00.
Dalton, a junior, was the GSC’s runner-up in the men’s high jump (2.01 meters) and was eighth in the triple jump (12.77m) back in February while helping UAH finish second in the GSC men’s team standings. He named to the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) All-Southeast Region Team.
