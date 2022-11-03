The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team isn’t shying away from the pressure of its five-year state-championship winning streak.
Instead, the Wildcats are motivated by it.
“That’s all they talk about, especially the seniors, not letting it end my senior year,” said Scottsboro head coach Luke Robinson.
The SHS boys look to extend that streak Saturday at 9:30 a.m. when they run in the Class 5A Boys 5K race at the 2022 AHSAA Cross Country Championships at Oakville Indian Mounds Park in Oakville.
Scottsboro’s five-year state championship streak includes three titles in Class 5A (2017-19) and two in 6A (2020-21). The Wildcats are back in Class 5A and are one of the co-favorites for the state title along with Alabama Christian Academy of Tuscaloosa.
“It’s basically a tie ball game going into state,” Robinson said. “If you look at the season, we’ve both kind of done the same thing (time wise). It’s going to come down to who wants it the most.”
Running for the SHS Boys will be seniors Cameron Estes, Evan Hill, Josh Hill and Wilson Will, juniors Stephen Jones and Hamilton Richardson, sophomore Brady Strickland, freshman Patton Russell and eighth-grader Will Paradise.
Meanwhile, Scottsboro enters the Class 5A Girls state race (Saturday at 8:30 a.m.) looking to chase down top-ranked Lawrence County.
“If you look at the virtual meets, it may look unobtainable, but it’s not,” Robinson said. “All it takes is one of their girls not doing what she’s supposed to do and one of ours doing more. One on each side and that (time advantage) they have going in is gone. The target for us — the state championship — is still there.”
Running for the SHS Girls are seniors Emma Bradford, Sadie Latham, Cadence Laughlin and Shelton Linville, juniors Smith Bradford, Ally Campbell and Makenna Howes, sophomore Gracy Coley, freshman Mia Martin and eighth-grader Addison Joose.
Robinson said the Wildcats training has set them up for success on Saturday. The rest of the week comes down to off-the-course decisions.
“Everything after sectionals was about nutrition, rest, recovery, everything that affects how you run,” Robinson said. “We’re fit enough. We’ve got to be fresh enough.”
Robinson said Scottsboro must manage its emotions during the race, especially at the start.
“We can’t get too hyped up just because it’s the state championship and then go out too fast because if you do, you’re going to pay for it,” he said.
Class 1A-2A
Pisgah carries both of its varsity girls and varsity boys teams into the AHSAA Cross Country Championships while Section and Skyline will have individual runners in the Class 1A-2A Girls and Boys races.
The Class 1A-2A Girls Race is set for 11:10 a.m. while the 1A-2A boys race is 12:10 p.m. at Oakville Indian Mounds Park.
“We are glad to have qualified for the state meet again. Our kids like to run the JO course and feel confident on it,” said Pisgah head coach Gus Hembree.
Hembree said Cold Springs, St. Luke’s and Hatton are among the top contenders on the girls side while Cold Springs, Pleasant Valley and Hatton are the among top contenders with Sand Rock and St. Luke’s on the rise on the boys side.
“We just have to go out and compete. It has been a while since all of my kids have put together a complete race. They have put in the time and effort and now it is time to go reap what we have sowed. I definitely like our chances to finish well if we do what we have been training to do.”
Running for the Pisgah girls are senior Kimberly Miller, sophomore Emma Sisk, freshmen Laily Brown, Nevaeh Evans and Kayana Stewart, eighth-graders Katie Edwards, Kenyde Givens and Destiny Lewis and seventh-grader Emilee Fetter.
Running for the Pisgah boys are seniors Brodie Ferguson, Mason Overdear and Jakes Smith, juniors Tristan Little and Ethan Smith, freshmen Emmanuel Elizondo, Wilson Gann, Layne Howell, Tristan Hutson and seventh-grader Landyn Little.
Meanwhile, Section eighth-graders Taylor Bell, Kaelyn Browning and Charlee Key and Skyline sophomore Katie Roach will run in the Class 1A-2A Girls race while Skyline seventh-grader Jacob Cloud will run in the 1A-2A Boys race.
