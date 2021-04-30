A Scottsboro High School graduate is the South Atlantic Conference champion in the hammer throw.
Queens University track and field thrower Evans Wright won the event during the SAC Championships last weekend in Hickory, North Carolina.
Wright, a 2017 Scottsboro alum and former SHS track and field and football standout, won the conference title with a school-record mark of 51.34 meters (168 feet, 4 inches). It was the second time this season Wright set the school record in that event.
Wright also set a personal record in the discus with a mark of 43.60 meters (143-1) while posting a fifth-place finish.
Wright’s efforts helped Queens, located in Charlotte, North Carolina, win the team conference championship. Wright, a senior, has helped Queens win all six conference championship meets held during his time with the program (the 2020 outdoor championships and 2021 indoor championships were not held because of the COVID-19 pandemic).
North Jackson alum pitches perfect game — Former all-state North Jackson pitcher Josie Thompson pitched a perfect game for the Wallace State (Hanceville) Community College softball team against Coastal Alabama-North on April 20.
The left-hander recorded seven strikeouts while retiring all 18 batters she faced during the Lions’ mercy-rule shortened 8-0 win.
Thompson was 13-0 in the pitching circle entering play on Thursday. She had appeared in 24 games (13 starts) while posting a 2.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts — third most in the Alabama Community College Conference — in 88 1/3 innings pitched. Batters are hitting just .187 against Thompson, helping Wallace State post a 46-3 record and a 23-1 record in ACCC play entering play on Thursday.
Scottsboro alum helps Shelton State reach national tournament — Former Scottsboro standout Keara Sexton recently helped the Shelton State women’s basketball program advance to the National Junior College Athletic Association’s national tournament.
The Bucs advanced to the quarterfinal round of the 16-team tournament, finishing 21-5 after falling to Trinity Valley Community College 70-62. Sexton, a starting point guard, totaled eight points, three assists and two steals for Shelton State in the setback. Sexton had five points, two assists and two steals during the Bucs’ 88-54 win over Wasbash College in the opening round.
Shelton State reached the national tournament thanks to winning the ACCC championship with a 69-58 win over Chattahoochee Valley. Sexton had two points and three assists in the conference-title game win.
Sexton averaged 4.2 points, 3.6 steals and 2.0 steals per game for the Bucs this season.
