The Scottsboro track and field teams host the Wildcats Relays at Trammell Stadium last Friday, a meet that featured just relay races except for a 1-mile race and field events.
Scottsboro won the Mixed 4x100- and Mixed 4x800-meter relay races, the Girls and Boys 4000-meter Medley Relay races and the Girls 800-meter Spring Medley Relay.
Here are the results for Scottsboro and Skyline athletes who finished in the top-three of individual events:
GIRLS
1-Mile
1. Mabry Bonsall (6:32.08)
2. Addison Hughes (7:37.18)
High Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (4-10)
2. Lilyan Hardman (4-0)
Long Jump
1. Caroline Sanders (15-7)
2. Lauren Paradise (J15-7)
3. Ella Claire Hodges (13-0)
Triple Jump
1. Ella Claire Hodges (31-1)
Javelin Throw
1. Collins Bradford (94-6)
3. Maggie Whitaker (75-9)
Shot Put
1. Amy Roberts (31-8)
2. Emily Fortson (30-5)
Discus
1. Amy Roberts (86-9.50)
3. Bailey Stephenson (75-11.75)
BOYS
1-Mile
1. Rex Green (6:01.89)
2. Will Paradise (6:13.68)
High Jump
1. Devan Walker (6-3)
2. Jameson Gray (5-6)
3. Quincie Franklin (J5-6)
Long Jump
1. Grant West (19-5)
2. Cordell Worthy (19-2)
3. Devan Walker (18-9)
Triple Jump
1. Tyson Sexton (39-9)
2. Luke Terrell (37-11)
3. Tyler Shelton (35-0)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-9)
T2. Jacob Lovett (8-0)
T2. Craft Sanders (8-0)
Javelin Throw
1. Jake Jones (112-0)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (111-10)
3. Zach Wallingsford (108-0)
Shot Put
1. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (46-7)
2. Austin Burger (42-2)
3. Hudson Tubbs (40-8)
Discus
1. Brady Shaw Killen (127-1)
2. Aaron Peacock, Skyline (122-0)
3. Jonah Warren (117-9)
