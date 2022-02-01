The Pisgah varsity girls basketball team picked up an impressive win in a battle of ranked teams Friday night.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles pulled away from visiting 4A No. 4 Newa Hope in the second half for a 61-43 victory.
It was Pisgah’s 58th straight win on its home court, a streak that began during the 2016-17 season.
Pisgah (22-3), which suffered a 51-35 loss at New Hope last month, led 14-12 after one quarter and 28-22 at halftime before opening up a 50-39 lead after three quarters.
Molly Heard scored 23 points, Kallie Tinker netted 13, Campbell Barron added 10 and Lila Kate Wheeler had six for the Eagles, who have won seven straight games.
Kaylee Yarbrough scored 15 points and Jada Bates added 14 for New Hope (18-5), which is coached by Skyline alum Craig McGill.
Skyline 62, Sylvania 50 — At Jacksonville, Class 1A No. 1-ranked Skyline reached the 20-win mark for the season with a victory over last season’s Class 3A state runner-up Friday night.
The game was placed at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum, the site of next month’s Northeast Regional Tournament.
Skyline (20-7) trailed 9-8 after one quarter before building a 29-19 halftime lead. The Vikings were in front 49-39 after three quarters.
Skyline had four players score in double figures. Gracie Rowell led the Vikings with 19 points while Kenzie Manning netted 18, Kaina King added 11 and Lexie Stucky had 10.
Leianna Currie scored 13 points for Sylvania (13-11) while Anna Murdock and Kirby Wisner had nine each.
North Jackson 53, Marion County (Tenn.) 50 — At Stevenson, the Chiefs rallied from a halftime deficit for a ”Senior Night” win over its state-line rival Friday night.
North Jackson (4-16) trailed 17-15 after one quarter and 33-28 at halftime before moving in front 43-41 after three quarters.
Trya Smith scored 17 points and Bailey Abernathy added 12 for the Chiefs, who also got five each from Camryn Case and Sarah Garner and four from Arielle Haynes.
Kaylee Lawson scored 18 points and Milan Pemberton added 11 for Marion County.
Woodville 50, Athens Bible 35 — At Woodville, the Panthers outscored Athens Bible 18-0 in the second quarter to take control on the way to the win Friday night.
Woodville trailed 11-9 after one quarter before taking a 27-11 halftime lead. The Panthers led 37-21 entering the fourth quarter.
Jessica Sirten scored 16 points and Alexis Brown netted 15 for Woodville, which also got seven from Lannah Grace Beard and four from Karlee Hutchens.
Scottsboro 65, Westminster Christian 24 — At Huntsville, the visiting Wildcats built a 24-point halftime deficit on the way to its third straight win Friday night.
Scottsboro (15-10) led 17-2, 31-7 and 52-17 at the quarter breaks.
Lexie Bennett led the Wildcats with 15 points while Jadaya Edmondson netted 10, Lila Bell had nine, Audrey Holland had seven and Olivia Tubbs had six.
Ider 71, NSM 43 — At Ider, visiting North Sand Mountain fell to rival Ider in the Class 2A Area 15 finale for both teams on Friday.
NSM (7-15, 0-6) trailed 24-10, 41-24 and 60-36 at the quarter breaks.
Kayden Reyes scored 16 points for NSM while Kolbie Bobo netted 11 and Ella Spurgin added four.
MaKinley Traylor scored a game-high 22 points for (Ider 18-9, 4-2), which also got 13 from Kenzie Smith, nine from Savannah Seals, six from Kinsley Carson and five each from Allie Pruett and Addisyn Heard.
Saturday
Woodville 46, Gaylesville 23 — At Gaylesville, visiting Woodville closed out Class 1A Area 13 play with a convincing win.
Woodville (10-10, 5-3), which has won four straight games, led 14-6, 26-9 and 41-15 at the quarter breaks.
Jessica Sirten scored 17 points while Lannah Grace Beard and Alexis Brown netted12 points each.
DAR 54, Section 30 — At Grant, the Lions struggled offensively during a loss to DAR.
Section (10-17) trailed 11-3 after one quarter, 22-8 at halftime and 43-17 after three quarters.
Savannah White scored eight points for the Lions while Makenna Arndt had six and JoAnna Newsome had four.
Leading scorers for DAR were Kate Bolin with 13 points, Caitlyn O’neal with 11 and Lauren Buchanan and Ella Morrison with 10 each.
Monday
Westbrook Christian 54, NSM 51 — At Rainbow City, visiting North Sand Mountain lost a tough battle with Westbrook Christian.
NSM (7-16) trailed 14-10, 29-24 and 40-36 at the quarter breaks before taking a two-point lead in the closing seconds. But Raylee Neal hit three free throws to put Westbrook Christian (16-8) back in front. After an NSM turnover, Westbrook Christian made two more free throws and the Bison missed a tying half-court shot at time expired.
Kolbie Bobo scored 23 points for NSM while Ashley Shrader netted 13 and Kayden Reyes added 10.
Isabella Millrons scored 18 points and Neal added 10 for Westbrook Christian.
Fyffe 66, Woodville 23 — At Woodville, the visiting Red Devils outscored Woodville 26-6 in the second quarter to take control.
Woodville (10-11) trailed 17-9, 43-15 and 57-19 at the quarter breaks.
Karlee Hutchens scored seven points for the Panthers while Lannah Grace Beard had five and Molly Gifford had three.
Emma Twilley scored 20 points and Kirby Coots added 10 for Fyffe (8-15).
