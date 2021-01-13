Scottsboro runners Cooper Atkins, Benson Atkins and Rex Green dominated the Boys 1600-meter run at the IceBreaker Invitational No. 2 at the Birmingham Crossplex Friday night.
That domination went nationwide.
The Scottsboro trio exited the meet with the top-three times in the 1600 in the country this indoor season.
Cooper Atkins won the race with a time of 4:13.25 while Benson Atkins was second (4:15.85) and Rex Green third (4:16.65). All three runner’s times were better than the previous IceBreaker Invitational record in the 1600 (4:19.04).
Scottsboro had a strong meet overall. Zach Avenel finished first in the 3200-meter run (9:37.44) while Noah Bonsall was second in the 800 (2:06.66) and Maddox Hamm was second in the pole vault (14 feet, 6 inches). Other top-five finishes came from Evan Hill third in the 3200 (9:48.71), Ridge Wells fourth in the 800 (2:09.70) and Brady Shaw Hillen fifth in the shot put (32-03.25).
The Scottsboro girls had four top-five finishes. Emma Bradford finished second (12:37.39) in the Girls 1600 (12:37.39) while Emily Fortson (26-11.25) and Tristan Wallingsford were fourth and fifth respectively in the shot put and Lauren Paradise was fifth in the 800 (2:34.98).
The complete results for Scottsboro in the Icebreaker Invitational No. 2 meet:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
18. Charlsi Henderson (8.91)
25. Lela Moser (9.30)
400-meter dash
18. Charlsi Henderson (1:10.61)
25. McCall Chandler (1:13.11)
27. Lela Moser (1:13.70)
800-meter run
5. Lauren Paradise (2:34.98)
9. Sadie Latham (2:42.57)
10. Mabrey Bonsall (2:43.64)
18. Cambree Branford (2:51.11)
1600-meter run
7. Maddie Gossett (5:41.29)
14. Hannah Cloud (6:28.91)
20. Shelton Linville (6:46.43)
3200-meter run
2. Emma Bradford (12:37.39)
6. Cadence Laughlin (13:17.41)
Shot Put
4. Emily Fortson (26-11.25)
5. Tristan Wallingsford (26-3.5)
6. Amy Roberts (25-11.25)
BOYS
60-meter dash
24. Brody Williams (7.86)
400-meter dash
8. Ridge Wells (54.86)
10. Brody Williams (55.12)
14. Zach Avenel (55.84)
20. Evan Hill (1:00.21)
800-meter run
2. Noah Bonsall (2:06.66)
4. Ridge Wells (2:09.70)
7. Hamilton Richardson (2:10.75)
13. Brady Thomas (2:15.70)
1600-meter run
1. Cooper Atkins (4:13.25)
2. Benson Atkins (4:15.85)
3. Rex Green (4:16.65)
3200-meter run
1. Zach Avenel (9:37.44)
3. Evan Hill (9:48.71)
High Jump
6. Minh Le (5-02)
Pole Vault
2. Maddox Hamm (14-6)
Shot Put
5. Brady Shaw Killen (32-3.5
11. Zach Wallingsford (28-5)
