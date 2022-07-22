Scottsboro head football coach Cris Bell sat in his office recently and reflected on how quickly summer has seemingly passed.
“The summer has flown by,” he said. “We’ll be on the grass for real and getting ready on (July 25).”
Scottsboro is one of three Jackson County football teams that get an early start on preseason practice. North Jackson and Woodville also hit the practice field Monday for their first official 2022 preseason practice.
The AHSAA permits high school football teams that do not conduct spring practice to begin fall practice a week earlier than those that do. North Sand Mountain, Pisgah and Section all held spring drills last May and therefore won’t officially begin preseason practice until Aug. 1.
North Jackson started practice a week earlier last season, as coach Joe Hollis’ Chiefs took advantage of students and teachers still being out of school to get in a couple of days of two-a-day practices. Hollis said the Chiefs will follow a similar approach this season.
“We felt like we benefited a lot from that (extra week) last year,” Hollis said. “There was nothing school related for the students and coaches to have to do, so we were really just able to have a week that we focused on football, really worked the fundamentals and not be rushed with things.”
Woodville hits the field with an expanded roster. The Panthers’ varsity roster has doubled headed into head coach Matt Sanders’ second season.
“I came in last summer and we had some guys that weren’t sure about football and we worked to build relationships (last school year) and we’ve gotten a lot of guys out,” Sanders said. “That’s big. Our guys have worked their tails off in the weight room. I’m anxious to get out there and get started.”
All three teams play jamborees in a few weeks. Scottsboro visits DAR Aug. 11 while Woodville travels to Talladega County Central and North Jackson plays at Sylvania Aug 12.
“I’m looking forward to that (jamboree) with DAR, just to give us a gauge of where we are. Grateful for the opportunity to get out and compete before first real ball game,” Bell said. “We’ll get two intra-squad scrimmages before we go to DAR. That’s big. Starting earlier, there’s still a sense of urgency, but you can have a little more pace about install and what you’re doing. You don’t feel as rushed. It give us a chance to work through some things a little better, allows you to be a little more thorough. If we’d had spring, we might be farther ahead. We’ll see if we can make that up with the extra week (in the fall).”
The 2022 season begins with Week 0 games Aug. 19. Scottsboro hosts Fort Payne, Woodville visits Whitesburg Christian, Section hosts Decatur Heritage and NSM hosts Valley Head. A week later, North Jackson and Pisgah play their season openers against Scottsboro and Lindsay Lane respectively.
