The Scottsboro football team had Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked team on the ropes, but the visiting Priceville found away to remain undefeated.
The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the final 2:28 to rally past Scottsboro for a 28-21 victory Friday night at Trammell Stadium in the first ever meeting between the teams.
“We got better, but these are games we’ve got to win. We’ve got to find a way to pull that out. That’s a turn-the-corner win for the program, and we didn’t get it done,” said Scottsboro head coach Cris Bell. “That’s my fault, I didn’t do a good job in the second half. Coach Foster did a good job making his adjustments, we didn’t do a good job adjusting to that. After we scored to open up the second half, I thought they made a nice adjustment on defense and we didn’t respond well to it.”
Scottsboro (2-3) opened the scoring with Keelan Alvarez’s 31-yard touchdown and Cole Raeuchle’s PAT to take a 7-0 lead with 8:43 left in the opening quarter. Jack Prickett’s 12-yard touchdown run and the first of Weston Dutton’s four PATs tied the game seven minutes later.
Sottsboro went back in front 13-7 on Jake Jones’ 23-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter, but Priceville (6-0) countered with Prickett’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Xander Gaines with 8:15 left in the second quarter to take a 14-13 lead. The Wildcats appeared headed for another score late in the second quarter, but they fumbled after reaching the Priceville 14-yard line. Scottsboro then stopped Priceville on downs at the SHS 16-yard line to end the first half.
Scottsboro’s defense held on downs again on Priceville’s first possession of the second half, and the offense followed by going 51 yards on seven plays to take a 21-13 lead with 2:07 left in the third quarter on Jones’ 12-yard touchdown run and Thomas Stewart’s two-point conversion.
After another defensive stop, Scottsboro reached the Priceville 22-yard line before turning it over on downs with 10:23 remaining in the game.
The Bulldogs then marched 78 yards on 15 plays, tying the game at 21-all with 2:28 remaining on Gaines’ 3-yard touchdown run.
Priceville’s Cole McWhorter then intercepted a Scottsboro pass, setting up the Bulldogs at the Wildcats’ 21-yard line. Five plays later, Mason Cartee found the end zone from 1 yard out with 46 seconds left. to put the Bulldogs in front 28-21.
On its ensuing possession, Scottsboro moved from its own 41-yard line to Priceville 38, but Cartee intercepted Scottsboro’s Hail Mary pass as time expired.
Priceville ran for 303 yards while Scottsboro totaled 240. Cartee ran for 148 yards on 22 carries while Gaines had 67 yards on 14 carries and Jaylen Mosley had 38 yards on 10 carries. Jones ran for 104 yards on 14 carries for Scottsboro while Alvarez had 90 yards on 10 carries and Stewart had 36 yards on six carries. Jones was 4-of-9 passing for 28 yards.
Scottsboro returns to Class 5A Region 7 play next week at home against No. 4-ranked Guntersville.
› Stats courtesy of Greg Bell of WWIC Radio 1050 AM
