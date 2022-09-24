Jones TD

Jake Jones gets away from a Priceville defender for a 12-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter of Scottsboro's 28-21 loss to Class 4A No. 7-ranked Priceville Friday night.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Scottsboro football team had Class 4A’s No. 7-ranked team on the ropes, but the visiting Priceville found away to remain undefeated.

The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the final 2:28 to rally past Scottsboro for a 28-21 victory Friday night at Trammell Stadium in the first ever meeting between the teams.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.