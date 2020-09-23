The Scottsboro swimming teams started their 2020 season in style.
The SHS girls and boys teams swept the team titles during the Jackson/Marshall County Invitational at the Scottsboro Rec*Com on Thursday.
Scottsboro won the girls division title with a team score of 188, besting runner-up Guntersville by 30 points. Boaz and Arab tied for third with 74 points, while Albertville was fifth and Section, making it’s swimming debut, was sixth with 18 points (Section’s point came from Maggie Ella Robbins, a longtime SSA swimmer who won both of her races).
In the boys division, Scottsboro won the title with a team score of 145. Boaz (124) was second while Albertville was third (63), Guntersville fourth (43) and Section (three) fifth.
“It was a great start to our season with the opener being at home, our seniors being recognized and bringing home the win for both boys and girls teams,” said Scottsboro girls team head coach Shalyn Benson. “Our new swimmers were super excited and felt comfortable being at home and our experienced swimmers had a blast as usual. They are a special group.”
The Scottsboro girls team won three races while the SHS boys won seven.
Paige Giles won the 100-yard Butterfly (1:04.69) and the 100 backstroke (1:08.94) while Amelia Armour, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck and Jessica Vincent teamed up to win the 400-yard Freestyle Relay.
Meanwhile, Levi Webb won the 200-yard Individual Medley (2:09.36) and the 200-yard Backstroke (59.19) races while John Dalton Sanders won the 50-yard Freestyle (22.88 seconds) and Arlen Parr won the 100-yard Breaststroke (1:10.65).
Scottsboro won all three of the boys relay races. Parr, Webb, Luke Armour and Sanders won the 200-yard Medley Relay (1:47.13), Ben Bradford, Craft Sanders, Minh Duy Le and Jake Benson won the 200-yard Freestyle Relay (1:50.88) and John Dalton Sanders, Armour, Parr and Webb won the 400-yard Freestyle Relay (3:42.70).
Here are the complete results for Scottsboro’s girls and boys swimmers:
GIRLS
200-yard Medley Relay
3. Jessica Vincent, Shelton Linville, Paige Giles, Noelle Lee (2:13.32)
200-yard Freestyle
3. Shelton Linville (2:35.68)
4. Jessica Vincent (2:40.66)
200-yard Individual Medley
2. Noelle Lee (2:50.83)
3. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (2:52.18)
50-yard Freestyle
6. Alice Merck (31.16)
11. Ashton Baker (33.36)
100-yard Butterfly
1. Paige Giles (1:04.69)
4. Noelle Lee (1:21.24)
100-yard Freestyle
4. Amelia Armour (1:07.82)
9. Alice Merck (1:10.58)
12. Audrey Frye (1:13.86)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
2. Amelia Armour, Shelton Linville, Noelle Lee, Paige Giles (1:58.70)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Paige Giles (1:08.94)
4. Jessica Vincent (1:19.33)
5. Ashton Baker (1:21.26)
8. Audrey Frye (1:35.37)
100-yard Breaststroke
3. Shelton Linville (1:26.60)
4. Kimberly Calderon-Diaz (1:28.23)
6. Amelia Armour (1:34.06)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Amelia Armour, Kimberly Calderon-Diaz, Alice Merck, Jessica Vincent (4:48.96)
BOYS
200-yard Medley Relay
1. Arlen Parr, Levi Webb, Luke Armour, John Dalton Sanders (1:47.13)
200-yard Freestyle
2. Luke Armour (2:12.06)
200-yard Individual Medley
1. Levi Webb (2:09.36)
2. Arlen Parr (2:23.82)
6. William Porch (2:44.83)
50-yard Freestyle
1. John Dalton Sanders (22.88)
4. Ben Bradford (26.68)
10. Richard Orgill (33.38)
100-yard Butterfly
2. Luke Armour (1:03.63)
3. John Dalton Sanders (1:04.69)
5. Jake Benson (1:19.45)
100-yard Freestyle
1. Ben Bradford (1:02.85)
4. Minh Duy Le (1:03.83)
6. William Porch (1:06.04)
8. Preston Worley (1:09.57)
11. William Orgill, Scottsboro (1:12.69)
200-yard Freestyle Relay
1. Ben Bradford, Craft Sanders, Minh Duy Le, Jake Benson (1:50.88)
100-yard Backstroke
1. Levi Webb (59.19)
3. Craft Sanders (1:03.07)
4. William Orgill (1:24.47)
5. Minh Duy Le (1:25.67)
6. Richard Orgill (1:25.97)
7. Preston Worley (1:26.12)
100-yard Breaststroke
1. Arlen Parr (1:10.65)
4. Jake Benson (1:14.21)
400-yard Freestyle Relay
1. John Dalton Sanders, Luke Armour, Arlen Parr, Levi Webb (3:42.70)
