The North Sand Mountain boys golf team posted a top-five finish in a competitive tournament on Monday.
NSM posted a fourth-place finish in the Cross Creek Invitational at Cross Creek Golf Course in Hanceville.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The North Sand Mountain boys golf team posted a top-five finish in a competitive tournament on Monday.
NSM posted a fourth-place finish in the Cross Creek Invitational at Cross Creek Golf Course in Hanceville.
NSM carded a team score of 337. White Plains won the 18-team tournament with a winning low team score of 304, followed by runner-up West Point (323), third-place Priceville (326), fourth-place NSM and fifth-place Winston County (340).
Blake Maples paced the NSM effort, shooting a 6-over par 78 and tying for 11th overall in the individual golfer standings.
Brady Anderson tied for 18th after shooting an 83 for the Bison, who got an 87 from Jarrett Hill shot an 87, an 89 from Kade Davis and a 105 from Jack Johnson.
Scottsboro 167 Boaz 199 — At Silver Lakes Golf Course in Gadsden, the Wildcats posted a convincing win over Boaz in a nine-hole match on Monday.
Ethan Roberts shot a 39 to pace the Wildcats while Connor Hooper and Buckner Anderson both shot a 41 while Will Harrington shot a 46 and Greyson Widgeon shot a 48.
GIRLS
Scottsboro downs Boaz — At Silver Lakes Golf Course in Gadsden, the Scottsboro girls golf team picked up a win over Boaz during a nine-hole match on Monday.
Abby Hambrick led the Wildcats with a score of 38 while Shelby Cooley and Kaitlyn Price both shot a 48.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.