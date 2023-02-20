Legion McCrary

Legion McCrary dribbles away from pressure from LaFayette's Branaviyun Story during Pisgah's 57-53 Class 2A Boys Northeast Regional semifinal win Friday night at Jacksonville State University.

 Sentinel Photo | Jason Bowen

The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team is giving more credence to the old saying “it’s not how you start but how you finish.”

Sitting with a 7-9 record after a loss to Sylvania on Jan. 24, the Eagles have reeled off seven wins in their last eight games, including an upset Class 2A’s top-ranked team North Sand Mountain in Area 15 Tournament finals before avenging a 26-point Sand Mountain Tournament loss to Fyffe with a 64-58 overtime sub-regional win that earned them a spot in the Northeast Regional.

