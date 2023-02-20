The Pisgah varsity boys basketball team is giving more credence to the old saying “it’s not how you start but how you finish.”
Sitting with a 7-9 record after a loss to Sylvania on Jan. 24, the Eagles have reeled off seven wins in their last eight games, including an upset Class 2A’s top-ranked team North Sand Mountain in Area 15 Tournament finals before avenging a 26-point Sand Mountain Tournament loss to Fyffe with a 64-58 overtime sub-regional win that earned them a spot in the Northeast Regional.
Now, the Eagles’ Cinderella run has a chance to move to Birmingham.
Pisgah built a double-digit second-half lead and held off LaFayette’s late surge for a 57-53 win in the Class 2A Boys Northeast Regional semifinals at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum Friday night.
Pisgah (14-10) advanced to play Sand Rock in the regional championship game Tuesday at 5:45 p.m. The winner plays the Central Region champion in the state tournament semifinals at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex’s Legacy Arena on Monday, Feb. 27 at 7:30 p.m.
It’s Pisgah’s first regional finals appearance since 2013 and perhaps its most unlikely ever.
“So proud of the guys,” said Pisgah head coach Carey Ellison. “We’re here because we believed. Even when we were struggling and taking some whippings, we didn’t quit saying we’re going to play at Jacksonville, we’re going to play for the region championship.”
Ellison, who also coaches the Pisgah varsity girls, has delegated much of the coaching responsibilities to assistant Blaine Smith the past few weeks. Ellison lauded the work of Smith, a Pisgah alum who served as Ider’s head coach the previous three seasons.
“Coach Smith did a great job preparing them and coached them hard throughout the game,” Ellison said. “Coach Smith had a great game plan set up for us. He studied constantly and watched film (and) had these guys in the right places.”
Pisgah shot just 33% in the first half and was only 1-of-12 from the 3-point arc, but the Eagles’ defensive prevented Lafayette from shooting much better and they trailed just 24-23 at halftime.
The Eagles came out firing in the third quarter and closed the frame with a 7-0 run that included a 3-pointer from junior Mason Holcomb and a layup in the closing seconds by sophomore Luke Gilbert. The Eagles’ lead grew to 45-35 on freshman Caleb Jenkins’ 3-pointer with 7:26 remaining and then to 12 on Gilbert’s layup with 5:20 to play. LaFayette cut Pisgah’s lead to 53-50 with 1:06 remaining and had the ball back, but Gilbert came up with a crucial blocked shot and rebound. Pisgah made four of six free throws the rest of the way to close out the win.
“We came out aggressive (in the third quarter), attacking the hole and trying to get fouls and making them collapse in so we could get the 3-point shot,” said McCrary of Pisgah’s offensive changes in the second half. “(LaFayette was) pretty tall and lanky and I think our guys did a good job of boxing them out.”
Pisgah out-rebounded the taller Bulldogs 45-36 and held LaFayette to only four second-chance points on 13 offensive rebounds.
“The 45-36 rebounds in our favor is a big (stat) for us,” Ellison said.
Gilbert said the rebounding edge was part of an overall mentality change the Eagles went through during the season.
“Up until about Christmas, Coach E, he was really hammering on the intensity in practice needed to pick up,” Gilbert said. “Practice needed to be better, harder, we needed to make practice more game like. Once we started doing that, the games felt easier.”
Holcomb said Pisgah, which is comprised of a number of players who helped the Pisgah football reach the state semifinals last fall, showed composure down the stretch when LaFayette was trying to rally.
“Keeping your composure is big in football. That carries over to basketball,” said Holcomb, the Eagles’ quarterback in football. “I think that helped us.”
Holcomb finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and one steal for the Eagles while Gilbert had 15 points, 11 rebounds and two assists, Murray had 11 points and three assists, Jenkins had seven points and three rebounds, Brodie Overdear had five points and 10 rebounds and Jakob Kirby had three points and four rebounds.
Vadderia Story was the lone scorer in double figures for LaFayette (18-9).
“Pisgah plays good team basketball,” said LaFayette head coach Chase Lewis. “They’ve been peaking for the past several weeks here. We just didn’t finish.”
Ellison said Pisgah’s players are peaking at the right time.
“We were soft for awhile, didn’t play very hard, were out of shape for awhile — all kinds of negatives – but they pushed throughout it because they believed in what they needed to do, believed in each other, believed in their coaching,” he said. “We’ve been talking about playing with relentlessness and selflessness. A lot of credit to the guys for doing that and really taking ownership of their team. That’s a sign of a great team is when they know how to really dial it in when it’s time. The way they played again tonight proves again that they’ve really grown. Can’t be more excited for them.”
