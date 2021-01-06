North Jackson varsity boys basketball coach Tony Brown wasn’t too concerned at halftime despite his team’s 13-point deficit to Fort Payne.
“I was happy the first half,” he said. “Thought we played well. We were down 13 (at halftime). That’s a score that you can overcome if you come out and play defensively like you need to.”
Unfortunately for the Chiefs, the offensive momentum Fort Payne started late in the first quarter carried over into the second half.
The Class 6A Wildcats opened the third quarter with a 17-0 scoring run and cruised to an 81-44 win over the Chiefs Monday night at North Jackson High School in Stevenson.
“We came out flat (in the second half),” Brown said. “(Fort Payne) had a big run, and it was over after that.”
The loss ended North Jackson’s three-game winning streak.
Lane White had a big game for Fort Payne (6-7), scoring a game-high 31 points. The Wildcats also got 13 points from Kyler Rogers and 11 from Shaq Hawkins.
Cade Reed led North Jackson (3-6) with 10 points while Brady Cunningham had nine, Akilan Summer eight and Ayson Quinn seven.
North Jackson led 12-7 midway through the first quarter after three unanswered buckets from Cunningham, Quinn and Summers. But Fort Payne closed the first quarter on a 17-3 scoring run before stretching its lead to 40-27 at halftime. Fort Payne then outscored the Chiefs 17-0 over the first 4:47 of the third quarter and ultimately led 62-36 entering the fourth quarter.
