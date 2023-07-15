After two honorable-mention All-American seasons at NCAA Division II Montevallo, a former Scottsboro baseball standout is heading to Division I.
Reed Latimer has confirmed he will play his final college baseball season at UAB, which will begin play next spring in the American Athletic Conference.
Latimer graduated from the University of Montevallo after playing three seasons for the Falcons.
After two really good seasons in D2, I decided to put my name in the portal,” Latimer said. “(UAB) was a combination of the perfect academic fit as well as it gives me a better opportunity for continuing my baseball career (beyond the collegiate level).”
The 2019 Scottsboro High School graduate said UAB’s Physician Assistant program is “plan B” if he’s unable to continue playing professionally.
Latimer enjoyed a strong career at Montevallo, finishing with a .334 batting average and totaling 188 hits — 28 home runs, 42 doubles and two triples — along with 156 RBIs, 101 runs, 37 walks, a .387 career on-base percentage and a .950 career fielding percentage while playing the 2021-23 seasons.
This past season, Latimer led Montevallo in hits (77) as the senior batted .358 (77-for-215) with 13 doubles, 14 home runs, 67 RBIs, 48 runs and 16 walks while helping the Falcons go 39-16 and reach the NCAA South Regional for the first time in 16 years.
Latimer was named a 2023 honorable mention All-American by the Division 2 College Coaches Association (D2CCA) and the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
Latimer was just the fourth player in Montevallo baseball history to earn the recognition from both groups.
Latimer was also a CSC Academic All-District selection, First Team All-Gulf South Conference, a D2CCA South Region First-Team Selection, a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association South Region First-Team selection and an American Baseball Coaches Association/Rawlings First-Team All-South Region selection.
“Best decision of my life.,” Latimer said of attending and playing baseball at Montevallo. “Times and memories I will never forget and always cherish. Those guys, I still talk to everyday and will make the effort to go see even when I’m at UAB. A real brotherhood.”
Latimer is currently playing in the Northwoods League, a summer collegiate baseball league in Wisconsin. He is the starting right fielder for the Eau Claire Express, having played in 35 games and posting a .309 batting average (43-for-139), a .388 on-base percentage and a .790 OPS with seven doubles, two home runs, 17 RBIs, 12 walks, nine stole bases and 26 runs scored.
Meanwhile, UAB is coming off of a 17-36 season in which it went 8-22 during its final season in Conference USA. The Blazers will play in the AAC next spring against the likes of Rice, Memphis, East Carolina, Tulane, South Florida, Wichita State, SMU and others.
Latimer is projected to see time in both the infield and the outfield for the Blazers, a similar defensive role he had at Montevallo.
“Going forward with UAB,” Latimer said, “I just want to continue to work on my tools to better shape my game while also trying to bring a winning culture to the Blazers.”
