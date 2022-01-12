The new year has brought a new national best time in the high school boys 4x800-meter relay, and that time was ran by a Scottsboro quartet.
Scottsboro’s Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green and Stephen Jones teamed up to run a nation-leading time of 7:55.84 during the Ice Breaker Invitational #2 at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday.
Their winning time was also a meet and Crossplex record in the event.
Meanwhile, another SHS track and field standout had another record setting day. Junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm set meet and arena records in the pole vault with a mark of 17-03, one month after previous setting the mark of 17-01 last month.
Scottsboro’s Green, an Auburn signee, also posted a win in the 1600-meter run (4:16.07).
Other Scottsboro athletes reaching the medal stand on Saturday were Evan Hill finishing second (9:38.97) and Avenel third (9:39.27) in the 3200-meter run, Reese Bell third in the 800-meter run (1:59.32), the 4x400-meter relay team of Bell, Green, Ridge Wells and Brody Williams was third (3:30.84) and Emma Bradford was third (11:59.39) in the girls 3200-meter run.
Here are the complete results from the meet:
BOYS
60-meter dash
115. Tre Bland (7.95)
125. Alex Avenel (8.00)
136. Grant West (8.15)
400-meter dash
19. Ridge Wells (53.68)
36. Brody Williams (55.38)
53. Cameron Estes (57.22)
800-meter run
3. Reese Bell (1:59.32)
45. Mcgee Kilgore (2:14.47)
75. River Green (2:25.79)
1600-meter run
1. Rex Green (4:16.07)
12. Stephen Jones (4:35.29)
73. Josh Hill (5:19.20)
3200-meter run
2. Evan Hill (9:38.97)
3. Zach Avenel (9:39.27)
22. Hamilton Richardson (10:21.92)
4x400-meter relay
3 Scottsboro’s Reese Bell, Rex Green, Ridge Wells, Brody Williams (3:30.84)
4x800-meter relay
1. Scottsboro’s Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green, Stephen Jones (7:55.84)
Long Jump
32. Grant West (18-3.5)
43. Tre Bland (17-8)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-3)
Shot Put
22. Hudson Tubbs (39-1.25)
43. Brady Shaw Killen (34-1.75)
91. John Hollis Myers (20-9.5)
GIRLS
400-meter dash
50. Lela Moser (1:09.13)
57. Smith Bradford (1:09.74
71. Natalie Mir (1:11.24)
800-meter run
11. Cambree Bradford (2:33.72)
25. Maddie Gossett (2:41.87)
67. Cadence Laughlin (2:56.30)
1600-meter run
62. Shelton Linville (6:26.30)
79. McCall Chandler (6:40.63)
3200-meter run
3. Emma Bradford (11:59.39)
12. Ally Campbell (12:31.37)
22. Mabry Bonsall (12:57.50)
4x400-meter relay
4. Scottsboro’s Cambree Bradford, Smith Bradford, Lela Moser, Lauren Paradise (4:29.36)
Long Jump
32. Lauren Paradise (14-2.25)
62. Lana Emanuel (11-6.5)
Triple Jump
26. Lauren Paradise (30-1)
Shot Put
19. Emily Fortson (29-1.75)
19. Amy Roberts (29-1.75)
76. Collins Bradford (18-2.25)
