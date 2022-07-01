Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm’s memorable 2021-22 season has vaulted him to the top of the state’s list of track and field athletes.
Gatorade announced Wednesday that Hamm has been named the Gatorade 2021-22 Alabama Boys Track and Field Player of the Year.
Hamm won indoor and outdoor state championships in the pole vault this past season and had the nation’s top-ranked vault with a clearance of 18 feet, 1 inch. His efforts helped Scottsboro win Class 6A team state championships during both the indoor and outdoor track and field seasons.
“Maddox is one-of-a-kind,” Scottsboro track and field coach Luke Robinson said in a press release from Gatorade announcing Hamm as the award winner. “Since the day he walked into track practice, he’s been dedicated to being the best. Within the first couple of weeks of practice, we realized that Maddox was going to be something special.”
Hamm is now a finalist for the Gatorade National Boys Track and Field Player of the Year award, which will be announced later this month.
Hamm won two national championships during the 2021-22 season as well, claiming titles at the National Pole Vault Summit in January before tying the nation’s second-best all-time vault for a high school pole vaulter (18-0.5) during an official U.S. Indoor Competition event at the Adidas Nationals in March.
Hamm also won the pole vault event in every meet he competed in for Scottsboro during the 2021-22 indoor and outdoor track and field seasons, and many times most or all of his competitors had already been eliminated before Hamm made his first vault. Only five other vaulters vaulted a height within a foot of Hamm’s height during a meet this past season. Hamm also ran a leg for Scottsboro’s 2022 state champion 4x400-meter relay team, whose victory secured Scottsboro’s Class 6A state team title at the AHSAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships in May.
Hamm is ranked No. 31 on the National MileSplit 50 list of the nation’s top track and field recruits.
The rising Scottsboro High School senior sports a 3.92 grade point average. Hamm is a member of the First United Methodist Church in Scottsboro has participated in multiple service-mission trips with the FUMC youth group. He has worked to raise funds for Life Resource Center, which provides services for the local homeless, and he works part-time doing site maintenance for a local outpatient health care facility.
“Maddox’s record speaks for itself, but he’s also one of the most humble people I’ve met,” Robinson said.
As a Gatorade Player of the Year Award winner, Hamm has the opportunity through Gatorade’s “Pay it Forward” platform to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization of his choosing that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.
Hamm is the first Jackson County athlete to win a Gatorade Player of the Year award since former Pisgah and Auburn basketball player Annie Hughes was named the Gatorade Alabama 2018-19 Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
