One current and two former North Jackson softball players who helped North Jackson reach the pinnacle of Class 4A softball announced their college softball commitments this week.
Recent North Jackson graduate Arielle Haynes announced that she has committed to play college softball for Calhoun Community College in Decatur starting next season. Haynes was a multi-year starter for the Chiefs the past while helping North Jackson win the 2021 Class 4A state championship and finish third at the 2022 Class 4A state tournament.
“I am very excited and blessed to announce that I’m furthering my academic and athletic career at Calhoun Community College,” Haynes wrote on Facebook. “I want to start by thanking God for giving me this opportunity to continue doing what I love!! Also want to say thank you for everyone that has supported me throughout my years and thank you to my coaches and teammates who have pushed me to be the best teammate and player I could be!! GO WARHAWKS!!!!!”
Haynes batted .395 (60-for-152) with six home runs, nine doubles, one triple, 36 RBIs, 14 walks and 35 runs scored during her senior season while helping the Chiefs win a program-record 46 games.
Also Wednesday, current North Jackson player Peyton Hill and former North Jackson player Bailey Abernathy announced on Twitter their respective commitments to Shorter University in Rome, Georgia. Both players were two-time all-state performers for North Jackson this past season.
Hill, the Chiefs starting shortstop, batted .323 (62-for-192) with 13 home runs, 14 doubles, one triple, 17 walks, 60 RBIs and 55 runs scored during her junior season in 2022.
“I am so excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Shorter University!” Hill tweeted. “I want to thank my family, teammates and coaches that have encouraged me along the way to be able to have this opportunity. I am ready to be a Shorter HAWK!”
Abernathy played center field for the Chiefs and finished the 2022 season batting .359 (55-of-153) with eight home runs, five doubles, five triples, 27 walks, 48 RBIs, 48 stolen bases and 58 runs scored. Abernathy’s family recently moved and she will finish her high school career at Beauregard High School, a Class 5A school located in the Opelika/Columbus, Georgia area.
“I am extremely blessed to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career at Shorter University!” Abernathy tweeted on Wednesday. “Thank you to all of my family, coaches, and friends for helping me through the years and getting me where I am today! Here’s to the next 4!”
Skyline’s Avans commits to Shorter — Skyline two-time all-state center Weston Avans has committed to play college basketball at Shorter University in Rome, Georgia.
The Shorter Men’s Basketball program announced Avans commitment on its Twitter account.
The 2022 Skyline graduate was a Class 1A second-team all-state selection during the 2020-21 season and third-team all-state pick during the 2021-22 season while helping the Vikings’ extend the state’s longest area tournament title winning streak to 13. Avans averaged 22.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 blocks and 1.3 steals per game last season.
Avans will be the second Skyline alum on the Shorter roster, joining former all-state center and 2020 Skyline graduate Collin Lockard.
Jackson County athletes to play in AHSADCA All-Star Week events — A total of four Jackson County athletes will take part in the Alabama High School Athletic Directors and Coaches Association’s annual All-Star Week in Montgomery next week.
Scottsboro’s Abby Hambrick and Kaitlyn Price will play in the North-South Girls Golf All-Star Tournament on Monday at 10 a.m. at Arrowhead Country Club. Hambrick and Price are Scottsboro’s first two golfers to participate in that event.
On Tuesday, Pisgah’s Kallie Tinker and Scottsboro’s Tyson Sexton will play in the North-South Girls and Boys Basketball All-Star Games, which will be played in Montgomery Multiplex at the Cramton Bowl. The North-South girls game begins at 5 p.m. with the North-South boys game set for 6:45 p.m.
The North Boys All-Star team will be coached by Scottsboro alum Denton Johnson, who is currently the head coach at 2022 Class 5A state runner-up Ramsay.
