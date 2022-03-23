The Scottsboro softball team notched run-ruled a Class 7A opponent Monday night
Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro (6-4-1) built a 6-0 lead after three innings before using a six-run fifth to invoke the mercy rule in a 12-2 victory over visiting Grissom.
BYU signee Lexie Bennett went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a two-run inside-the-park home run, for the Wildcats while Brooklyn Mcgee was 2-for-4 with a solo homer and Haylen Miles was 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Scottsboro also got two hits each from Anna Stuart Dawson and Ella Lee, one hit from Madison Rains and an RBI from Coastal Alabama signee Olivia Tubbs.
Starting pitcher Alyssa Smart got the win in the circle for Scottsboro. She tossed three shut-out innings while allowing one hit and one walk and posting four strikeouts. Dawson struck out three batters while pitching the final two innings in relief.
Skyline 8, Athens Bible 1 — At Athens, sophomore Brinlee Potts’ sixth-inning grand slam broke the game open as No. 4-ranked Skyline posted an important Class 1A Area 15 win over No. 3 Athens Bible on Monday.
Skyline (5-2, 3-0) got an RBI single from Jayla Ross in the first inning and an RBI double from Autumn Keaton in the second to take an early 2-0 lead. After Athens Bible pulled to within 2-1 in the fourth, Skyline started the sixth with a single from Audra Bellomy, and after Olivia Treece and Dacey Allen both reached on errors to loaded the bases, Potts masked a grand slam to put the Vikings in front 6-1. Skyline then added two more runs in the seventh on Bellomy’s RBI double and Ross’ RBI sacrifice fly.
Allen got the win on the mound, pitching 4 2/3 innings and posting four strikeouts. Treece pitched the final 2 1/3 innings and recorded three strikeouts while posting the save.
Pisgah 4, Buckhorn 2 — At New Market, seniors Karlee Holcomb and Briley Worley drove in all five Eagles’ runs and eighth-grader Piper Anderson kept Buckhorn hitters in check Monday as Class 2A No. 1-ranked Pisgah downed the 6A Bucks Monday afternoon.
Pisgah (4-3) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Holcomb’s RBI triple before upping it to 3-0 in the third and 5-0 in the fifth on Worley’s RBI triple.
Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler finished 2-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored for Pisgah while Worley, Holcomb had one hit each and three and two RBIs respectively.
Anderson held Buckhorn to just five hits and four walks while recording two strikeouts to earn the complete-game win.
North Jackson 10, Fyffe 6 — At Stevenson, Ja’Khia Hutchins’ grand slam and Destry Lambert’s three-run homer highlighted an eight-run sixth inning as the Class 4A No. 5-ranked Chiefs rallied to defeat visiting Fyffe on Monday.
After Fyffe scored two runs in the top of the sixth to take a 4-2 lead, North Jackson (10-4) loaded the bases thanks to a walk from Avery Wynne, a single from Haven Steeley and a walk from Jayda Hutchins before Ja’Khia Hutchins launched the go-ahead grand slam home run to center field to give the Chiefs a 6-4 lead. After Sarah Garner walked and Peyton Hill singled, Lambert hit a three-run homer to push North Jackson’s advantage to 9-4. Wynne followed with a single and ultimately scored on a Fyffe error.
Lambert (three RBIs), Hill and Steeley all finished with two hits for the Chiefs while Hutchins (four RBIs), Garner, Bailey Abernathy (RBI), Wynne and Jayda Hutchins had one hit each.
Trinity Seale pitched the final three innings and posted two strikeouts while getting the win in the circle. Starter Arielle Haynes got a no-decision have pitching the first four innings and allowing a run on three hits and a walk and recording five strikeouts.
South Pittsburg (Tenn.) 5, NSM 1 — At Higdon, the out-of-state visitors broke open a tie game with a three-run fifth inning to post the win over North Sand Mountain Monday.
Cloey Davenport finished 2-for-3 with an RBI for NSM while Liz Hassell and Gracie Holland had one hit each and Leea Manley drew a walk.
Scottsboro goes 0-2-1 at Hoover Invitational — At Hoover, Class 6A No. 8-ranked Scottsboro dropped a pair of games and tied another during the Hoover Invitational last weekend.
Scottsboro started the event with a 4-all tie with Class 7A No. 7 Spain Park on Friday. Lexie Bennett finished 3-for-4 with two run scored for Scottsboro while Audrey Holland had two hits, Anna Stuart Dawson had a two-run double and Olivia Tubbs had an RBI single. Scottsboro pitchers Dawson (4 1/3 innings) and Alyssa Smart (2 2/3 innings) combined for seven strikeouts in the circle.
Scottsboro then fell 4-1 to 6A No. 3 Helena Saturday morning. Trailing 1-0 in the fifth, Holland tied the game for Scottsboro with an RBI single. But Helena scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim the win. Along with Holland’s RBI single, Tubbs had two hits while Ella Lee, Brooklyn Mcgee, Austin McNeece and Smart had one hit each. Smart had eight strikeouts over six innings pitched for the Scottsboro.
The Wildcats closed out the event by falling to 7-2 to 7A No. 10 Hoover Saturday afternoon. Bennett finished 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Wildcats while Tubbs and Mcgee had one hit each and Holland and Dawson both drove in a run.
