Several junior college athletes from Jackson County have been recognized for their efforts in the classroom during the 2020-21 academic year.
The Alabama Community College Conference has released its 2020 Spring Semester Commissioner’s Honor Roll and nine local athletes were on the list.
Athletes must have a minimum 3.0 grade point average in order to make the honor roll.
Four of those selected are two-time ACCC Commissioner’s Spring Semester Honor Roll selections. Wallace State-Hanceville softball players Macy Anderson of Pisgah and Josie Thompson of North Jackson), Shelton State basketball player Keara Sexton of Scottsboro and Lurleen B. Wallace softball player Caitlin Terrell of Scottsboro made the team for the second straight year.
Sexton started 24 of 26 games at point guard, averaging 4.2 points, 3.6 assists, 1.6 rebounds and two steals per game to help the Bucs repeat Alabama Community College Conference champions and post a top-eight finish at nationals. After the season, Sexton signed with Cumberland University in Lebanon, Tennessee.
Terrell batted .327 with 49 total hits, three home runs, 13 doubles, 29 RBIs and 17 runs scored over 48 games for LBW this spring. She also pitched in seven games, going 0-0 with one save and recording five strikeouts and 2.92 ERA over 12 innings.
Thompson and Anderson helped Wallace State go 55-6, win the ACCC Softball Conference Championship and advanced to nationals. Thompson went 15-2 with a 3.05 ERA and 118 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings pitched batted .417 (10-for-24) with one double, three home runs, 10 RBIs and eight runs scored over 21 games
Meanwhile, freshman basketball players Snead State’s Sarah Morgan of North Jackson and Gadsden State’s Chloe Womack of Pisgah were selected to the honor roll.
Morgan appeared in all 18 of Snead State’s games during the 2020-21 season, averaging 3.2 points and 1.9 rebounds per game while playing an average of 17.1 minutes per game. Womack started 19 of Gadsden State’s 21 games, averaging 9.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 2.2 steals per game.
Also, Northeast Alabama Community College had three golfers, Kaylee Miller, Joshua Jones and Matthew Jones, selected to the honor roll.
