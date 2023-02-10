The Scottsboro varsity tennis teams split their 2023 season openers against a rival
Scottsboro won the varsity boys match with a dominant 8-1 effort while SHS girls lost a close match 5-4 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Rain. High 51F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..
Rain likely. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.
Updated: February 11, 2023 @ 1:06 pm
The Scottsboro varsity tennis teams split their 2023 season openers against a rival
Scottsboro won the varsity boys match with a dominant 8-1 effort while SHS girls lost a close match 5-4 at Fort Payne High School on Tuesday.
“Our match versus Fort Payne was a great indicator of growth for this program,” said Scottsboro head coach Megan Manning. “Compared to our first match last season, our players have made great strides. That match was a great first step for the season, and I am very excited to see where we have climbed to when April (the postseason) is here.”
Scottsboro won all six singles matches in the varsity boys match while taking two of three doubles matches.
The Wildcats got an 8-3 win from Enrique Nolasco Ortega at No. 1 singles, an 8-0 win from Dylan Chastain at No. 2 singles, an 8-2 win from Levi Hambrick at No. 3 singles, an 8-1 win from Hudson Thomas at No. 4 singles, an 8-0 win from Luke Potter at No. 5 singles and an 8-0 win from Holland Griggs at No. 6 singles. Chastain and Potter teamed up for an 8-2 victory at No. 2 doubles while Thomas and Griggs posted an 8-0 win at No. 3 doubles.
In the varsity girls match, Fort Payne took four of the six singles matches and one of three doubles matches to edge Scottsboro 5-4.
Lily Turlington posted an 8-7 win at No. 1 singles and Summer Miller won 8-0 at No. 2 singles for Scottsboro while Turlington and Miller teamed up for an 8-4 win at No. 1 doubles and Mallie Earnest and Ella Ritter teamed up for an 8-3 win at No. 2 doubles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.