North Sand Mountain boys basketball head coach Cole Hicks didn’t like the outcome of his team’s Northeast Regional semifinal game.
But Hicks had no complaints, either.
No. 8-ranked NSM battled Midfield for two-plus quarters before the top-ranked and defending state champion Patriots pulled away in the second half for a 65-42 win over NSM in the Class 2A Northeast Regional semifinals Friday at Jacksonville State University’s Pete Mathews Coliseum.
NSM led 18-14 after one quarter and trailed just 30-27 at halftime after Pig Johnson made a buzzer-beating 3-pointer for Midfield, who upped their lead 50-37 after three quarters before holding NSM without a field goal in the fourth quarter.
Midfield (27-7) advanced to play No. 3 Section in the regional finals on Tuesday at 2:15 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Bison finished 19-10 in a season it had a new-look roster after losing three its two leading scorers along with several other key contributors from a year ago.
“I’m proud of these guys,” said Hicks, whose team was making its third regional appearance in the past four seasons. “These seniors, not a lot of people can say they got to play in the Sweet 16 three out of four years in high school. Obviously that’s not the main goal. But anytime you get beat in a big coliseum at the end of the year, it means you did something special (in the season) and it’s something to be proud of. (Getting back here) will be a goal next season.”
It was the second straight season the Bison fell to Midfield in the regional semifinals. This season the Bison had a different defensive approach, playing a packed in zone.
I thought we had a very good game plan. Obviously our game plan was to let them shoot it from the 3 (point line) and try to rebound, just pack it in. It worked for a little while. Coming out the second half, they made a couple of shots, big shots, got on a little run, got ahead and if we didn’t come out of that zone, they were fixing to hold the ball the whole game,” Hicks said.
“My hats off to our guys. It’s not our style of game plan, but, at this point, it’s do whatever you’ve got to do to win a game. When we started putting in the game plan, I said ‘hey, we’ve got to punch them in the mouth early.’ But hats off to Midfield, they’re a very good team. There’s a reason they’re the No. 1-ranked team in the state in 2A. I’m proud of my kids. They battled. Mismatched at every position, but there was no quit in these guys.”
Midfield made 7 of 25 shots from the 3-point arc in the opening half while making just four shots inside the arc in the opening two quarters.
“Hats off to NSM. Their coaching staff had them really prepared. We haven’t seen anyone play a stiff zone on us all year,” said Midfield head coach Courtney Jones. “We took 25 3s in the first half. Never has a team I’ve coached took 25 3s in a game, so that was a first. They’re daring us to take the shot. They weren’t necessarily bad shots, they’re just not falling. Once we started seeing things go in the hole, we started seeing things open up.”
Pig Johnson finished with 22 points for Midfield while Jamrkus Alexander had 16 and Kendall Mitchell had 13.
Senior Derek Bearden totaled 16 points, four rebounds and two assists and Chandler Sullivan had a double-double of 11 points and 14 rebounds for NSM while senior Kaleb Helton had six points and two assists, senior Jonah Slay had four points and two rebounds, Nyle Poore had three points and two rebounds and senior Drue Carlton had two points, six rebounds and two assists.
