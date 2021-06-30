Eight Jackson County softball players and one coach have been recognized by a state-wide news and sports web site for their play during the 2021 season.
North Jackson senior outfielder Chloe Chisenall, Skyline freshman pitcher Olivia Treece and Pisgah senior pitcher Kennedy Barron and junior outfielder Molly Heard have been selected to AL.com’s Tennessee Valley Terrific 20 Softball Team while Scottsboro junior outfielder Lexie Bennett, North Jackson senior pitcher Hadley Burnette and Pisgah senior catcher Hannah Duncan and junior outfielder Lila Kate Wheeler were listed in the “Best of the Rest” category.
Meanwhile, North Jackson head coach Kevin Thompson was named the Tennessee Valley Coach of the Year after directing the Chiefs to a 41-16-1 record and the Class 4A state championship.
The team included players from Class 1A-7A teams from Jackson, Madison, Marshall, Morgan and Limestone counties.
Barron, a Duke signee, went 33-8 with 237 strikeouts over 200 innings pitched and a 2.10 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP (Walks plus hits per inning) in the circle while helping Pisgah go 37-11 and reach the Class 2A state finals. At the plate posting a .536 batting average and a .609 on-base percentage with 74 total hits, including 21 doubles, one triple and 11 home runs, and 72 RBIs.
Chisenall, the Class 4A state tournament MVP, batted .375 with a .433 on-base percentage, 60 hits, 14 doubles, three triples, 11 home runs, 45 RBIs, 55 runs scored and 23 stolen bases while Heard batted .467 with an on-base percentage of .548, 70 hits, 22 doubles, one triple, seven home runs, 57 RBIs, 49 runs scored and 23 stolen bases.
Treece recorded 321 strikeouts in 172 innings pitched while posting a 3.46 ERA and 1.21 WHIP while helping Skyline reached the Class 1A state finals. She also batted .445 with a .516 on-base percentage, 57 hits, 17 doubles, one triple, 12 home runs, 69 RBIs and 39 runs scored.
Burnette went 31-8 in the circle — the Cleveland State signee had five wins in the state tournament for North Jackson — with 174 strikeouts in 228 innings pitched with a 1.81 ERA and a 1.11 WHIP.
Bennett posted .491 batting average and a .539 on-base percentage with 53 hits (five triples, one double and one home run), scored 38 runs, stole 40 bases and drove in 15 runs while helping Scottsboro go 24-15-1 and win the Class 6A Area 15 Tournament championship.
Wheeler batted .459 with an on-base percentage of .52 for the Eagles with 74 hits, 17 doubles, three triples, three home runs, 38 RBIs, 64 runs scored and 42 stolen bases.
Duncan posted a .401 batting average and .478 on-base percentage with 57 hits, 11 doubles, two triples, two home runs, 15 walks, 35 RBIs, 32 runs scored and 18 stolen bases.
