The 2023 high school football season is quickly approaching, but fans will get be able to get a sneak peak at several Jackson County teams before the games begin for real.
All six Jackson County teams will be participating in preseason jamborees prior to playing their official season opener.
Scottsboro and Section will be the first teams to unofficially take the field when they play Cherokee County teams in two separate jamborees on Thursday, Aug. 17.
Section visits Cedar Bluff for Riley Edwards’ unofficial debut as Section head coach while Scottsboro travels to Centre to play Class 4A state runner-up Cherokee County at 7 p.m.
On Aug. 18, Jackson County teams will make up two-thirds of a three-team jamboree when North Jackson hosts scrimmages with North Sand Mountain and Sylvania, which is coached by NSM alum Tyler Vann. The action begins at 7 p.m. at R.D. Hicks Stadium in Stevenson.
Woodville will also be in action Aug. 18, traveling to play Talladega County Central in Joel Poole’s unofficial debut as the Panthers’ head coach. The start time for the jamboree is 7 p.m.
Meanwhile, Pisgah will play its preseason jamboree on Friday, Aug. 25 when it travels to scrimmage Glencoe. The teams played a preseason jamboree at Pisgah last season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
High school football practice for the 2023 season has two official start dates. Teams that did not hold spring practices may begin practice on July 31, while teams that did have spring drills must wait until August 7 to start preseason practice. Pisgah was the only Jackson County team that had spring practice.
Scottsboro, Woodville, Section and NSM play their season openers on Aug. 25 while North Jackson and Pisgah open the season on Sept. 1.
Week 0 matchups Aug. 25 are Scottsboro at Fort Payne, Whitesburg Christian at Woodville, NSM at Valley Head and Section at Decatur Heritage. North Jackson visits Scottsboro for its season opener on Sept. 1 while Pisgah hosts Lexington that same night for its season opener.
