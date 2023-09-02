Pisgah came out of the gates swinging in its season opener, but it had to hold off a Lexington comeback attempt in the second half to secure its first victory.
The Class 2A No. 3-ranked Eagles posted a 42-27 win at home Friday night at Sam Kenimer Stadium.
Pisgah (1-0) scored three touchdowns in a little over three minutes to start the game.
Legion McCrary ran 44 yards for a touchdown on the first play of the game. Jett Jeffery recovered the following kickoff on the 19-yard line. Three plays later, McCrary scored his second touchdown from 11 yards out. Pisgah senior defensive lineman JD Martin recovered a fumble on the next possession after a bobbled handoff. It only took the Eagles one play to score again. Mason Holcomb connected with Jakob Kirby for a 47-yard touchdown to give Pisgah a 22-0 lead with 8:53 to go in the first quarter.
“I looked up and we had three touchdowns and still nine minutes to go in the first quarter,” said Pisgah head coach Luke Pruitt.
Pisgah scored again late in the quarter after stopping Lexington on fourth down. McCrary scored on a 31-yard pass from Holcomb, and Pisgah led 28-0 after the first quarter.
Lexington got on the board after a long drive to start the second quarter, but Pisgah wasted no time answering. Jeffery returned the kickoff 30 yards, giving the Eagles good field position at the Lexington 40-yard-line. Two plays later, Holcomb threw his third touchdown of the night to Landon Watkins. Lexington threatened to score on its next drive, but McCrary made a diving interception at the 5-yard-line to stop the threat. Pisgah chewed up the clock on its final scoring drive. It got the ball with 4:32 left in the half and marched down the field on seven plays. Watkins capped off the drive with a 31-yard touchdown run just before the half.
“I’m proud of our kids. We came out sharp. When you score 42 in a half and give up 8, that’s a really good half,” said Pruitt.
Holcomb finished 6-of-12 passing for 111 yards and three touchdowns while Watkins had 93 yards and a touchdown on eight carries and McCrary ran for 90 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries.
Pruitt wanted to get his starters off the field in the second half, but Lexington had other ideas. Byron Lane took a handoff on the opening play of the second half 65 yards for a touchdown. Lane’s touchdown was the only score of the third quarter. Pisgah was forced to punt on both its possessions.
The Golden Bears (0-1) scored early in the fourth quarter. Quarterback Braden Allen found Wyatt Prado on fourth and goal for a seven-yard touchdown. Lexington stopped Luke Gilbert on a fourth and short on the next possession. After a nine-play drive Allen threw another touchdown pass on fourth down, this one to Lane. With 6:54 left in the game, Lexington had cut the Pisgah lead to 15. Pisgah made two big stops on defense to foil the comeback. Levi Horton intercepted a tipped pass, and Pisgah made a fourth down stop with 20 seconds left to play.
Pruitt called Pisgah’s second half performance a “learning experience.”
“We didn’t do what we wanted to do. We wanted to get off the field, and go stick it in (the end zone) and try to sub. It came down to getting out of there with a win. We’re always going to celebrate a win, but there are going to be things that we can work on and clean up,” said Pruitt.
Pisgah hosts Class 2A Region 7 opponent Sand Rock next Friday.
