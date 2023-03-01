The Scottsboro soccer teams kept the scoreboard operator busy Monday night.
The SHS varsity girls and varsity boys teams combined to score 17 runs in a pair of wins over visiting Geraldine at Trammell Stadium.
Updated: March 2, 2023 @ 5:55 am
The Scottsboro girls opened the night with a 6-1 victory.
Makenna Howes recorded a hat trick, scoring three goals for the Wildcats. Her first goal gave Scottsboro a 1-0 lead. After Geraldine tied the score 1-1, Adela Francisco scored the first of her two goals off of an assist from Carolina Francisco to put Scottsboro back in front. Howes then scored her second and third goals for a 4-1 lead for the Wildcats, who got goals from Leti Tomas and Adela Francisco to cap the scoring. Tomas also had an assist.
In the varsity boys matchup, seven different Scottsboro players scored goals during an 11-4 victory.
Lorenzo Chessa had a big night for the Wildcats, recording four goals and three assists. Colby Durham netted two goals and Juan Tomas, Alex Kosinski, Marcos Francisco and Kilian Kirchherr had one goal and one assist apiece for Scottsboro, which also got one goal from McGee Kilgore and one assist from Rene Miguel. Keeper Troy Reichle recorded nine saves in goal for the Wildcats.
