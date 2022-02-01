Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm has enjoyed a record-setting 2021-22 indoor track and field season.
Now Hamm find himself ranked No. 1 in the United States.
Hamm turned in the nation’s best vault by a high school boy this indoor season, clearing 17 feet, 6 inches during the Last Chance Invitational #3 at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday.
Hamm easily won the pole vault event during the meet, besting runner-up Carter Ellis (14-06) of Hoover by a full three feet.
It’s the fourth time this season at Hamm has set a new meet and Crossplex arena record. He cleared 17-01 during the Holiday Invitational before clearing 17-03 at the Ice Breaker Invitational and 17-04 at the Octameet. Hamm also won the High School Section 1 pole vault division title at the 2022 National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada on Jan. 16 with a vault of 17-02.
Hamm and his Scottsboro teammates will compete in the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Class 6A State Meet on Friday ( 3 p.m.) at the Birmingham Crossplex.
Here are Scottsboro’s complete results from the Last Chance Invitational #3:
GIRLS
60-meter dash
94. Lela Moser (9.01)
97. Natalie Mir (9.03)
120. Lana Emanuel (9.84)
400-meter dash
39. Lela Moser (1:06.26)
46. Mabry Bonsall (1:07.32)
71. Natalie Mir (1:11.36)
800-meter run
15. Smith Bradford (2:33.25)
16. Emma Bradford (2:34.75)
41. Cambree Bradford (2:46.87)
1600-meter run
14. Ally Campbell (5:35.67)
22. Emma Bradford (5:39.27)
35. Maddie Gossett (5:54.86)
3200-meter run
10. Ally Campbell (12:39.48)
4x400-meter relay
12. Scottsboro (4:36.96)
4x800-meter relay
6. Scottsboro (10:32.03)
High Jump
10. Caroline Sanders (4-8)
Long Jump
4. Caroline Sanders (16-1.75)
50. Lana Emanuel (12-0.74)
Shot Put
20. Amy Roberts (29-1)
30. Emily Fortson (27-4)
BOYS
60-meter dash
120. Tre Bland (7.85)
400-meter dash
27. Ridge Wells (53.55)
42. Brody Williams (55.00)
63. Cameron Estes (56.35)
800-meter run
37. Hamilton Richardson (2:09.18)
62. Mcgee Kilgore (2:20.49)
82. Luke Barber (2:29.92)
1600-meter run
30. Hamilton Richardson (4:42.97)
63. Mcgee Kilgore (5:05.57)
89. Luke Barber (5:29.64)
3200-meter run
15. Hamilton Richardson (10:32.79)
25. Mcgee Kilgore (11:23.67)
4x400-meter relay
14. Scottsboro (3:48.70)
4x800-meter relay
5. Scottsboro (8:38.74)
Long Jump
39. Grant West (17-09.25)
55. Tre Bland (16-11.5)
Pole Vault
1. Maddox Hamm (17-6)
Shot Put
24. Hudson Tubbs (39-11.5)
44. Brady Shaw Killen (35-9.25)
