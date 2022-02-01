Hamm

Scottsboro pole vaulter Maddox Hamm (right), with Scottsboro coach Luke Robinson, turned in the best vault (17 feet, 6 inches) of a high school vaulter in the country thus far this season at the Last Chance Invitational on Saturday.

 

 Special Photo

Scottsboro junior pole vaulter Maddox Hamm has enjoyed a record-setting 2021-22 indoor track and field season.

Now Hamm find himself ranked No. 1 in the United States.

Hamm turned in the nation’s best vault by a high school boy this indoor season, clearing 17 feet, 6 inches during the Last Chance Invitational #3 at the Birmingham Crossplex on Saturday. 

Hamm easily won the pole vault event during the meet, besting runner-up Carter Ellis (14-06) of Hoover by a full three feet.

It’s the fourth time this season at Hamm has set a new meet and Crossplex arena record. He cleared 17-01 during the Holiday Invitational before clearing 17-03 at the Ice Breaker Invitational and 17-04 at the Octameet. Hamm also won the High School Section 1 pole vault division title at the 2022 National Pole Vault Summit in Reno, Nevada on Jan. 16 with a vault of 17-02.

Hamm and his Scottsboro teammates will compete in the AHSAA Indoor Track and Field Championships Class 6A State Meet on Friday ( 3 p.m.) at the Birmingham Crossplex.

Here are Scottsboro’s complete results from the Last Chance Invitational #3:

GIRLS

60-meter dash

94. Lela Moser (9.01)

97. Natalie Mir (9.03)

120. Lana Emanuel (9.84)

400-meter dash

39. Lela Moser (1:06.26)

46. Mabry Bonsall (1:07.32)

71. Natalie Mir (1:11.36)

800-meter run

15. Smith Bradford (2:33.25)

16. Emma Bradford (2:34.75)

41. Cambree Bradford (2:46.87)

1600-meter run

14. Ally Campbell (5:35.67)

22. Emma Bradford (5:39.27)

35. Maddie Gossett (5:54.86)

3200-meter run

10. Ally Campbell (12:39.48)

4x400-meter relay

12. Scottsboro (4:36.96)

4x800-meter relay

6. Scottsboro (10:32.03)

High Jump

10. Caroline Sanders (4-8)

Long Jump

4. Caroline Sanders (16-1.75)

50. Lana Emanuel (12-0.74)

Shot Put

20. Amy Roberts (29-1)

30. Emily Fortson (27-4)

BOYS

60-meter dash 

120. Tre Bland (7.85)

400-meter dash

27. Ridge Wells (53.55)

42. Brody Williams (55.00)

63. Cameron Estes (56.35)

800-meter run

37. Hamilton Richardson (2:09.18)

62. Mcgee Kilgore (2:20.49)

82. Luke Barber (2:29.92)

1600-meter run

30. Hamilton Richardson (4:42.97)

63. Mcgee Kilgore (5:05.57)

89. Luke Barber (5:29.64)

3200-meter run

15. Hamilton Richardson (10:32.79)

25. Mcgee Kilgore (11:23.67)

4x400-meter relay

14. Scottsboro (3:48.70)

4x800-meter relay

5. Scottsboro (8:38.74)

Long Jump

39. Grant West (17-09.25)

55. Tre Bland (16-11.5)

Pole Vault

1. Maddox Hamm (17-6)

Shot Put

24. Hudson Tubbs (39-11.5)

44. Brady Shaw Killen (35-9.25)

 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.