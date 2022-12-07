Scottsboro wrestlers turned in some solid finishes in their first tournament-style event of the season.
Scottsboro wrestlers produced one weight class championship, three runner-up finishes, two third-place finishes and one fourth place finish during the 43rd annual Huntsville Invitational last weekend at Huntsville High School.
Those finishes helped Scottsboro post a fifth-place team finish. The Wildcats (430) finished behind tournament team champion Huntsville (613), Rockmart, Georgia (518), Chelsea (501.5) and Brentwood, Tennessee (490.5).
Scottsboro’s Ansel Goggans (19-0) won the 160-pound weight class championship. The junior stayed undefeated on the season by winning all seven of his matches during the tournament, including a victory via pin over Collin Burroughs of Chelsea in the 160 final.
Stone Staton (18-1), John Stewart (12-1) and Josh Draskovic (14-4) all posted runner-up finishes in their respective weight classes. Staton went 4-1 in the 113-pound weight class with three wins via pin and one by decision before falling in the finals to Class 7A No. 5-ranked Wallace Blue of Huntsville. Stewart finished 5-1 in the 126-pound weight class, recording three wins via pin before losing to Rockmart’s TK Davis by a 3-1 decision in the finals. Draskovic went 6-1 with all six wins coming via pin before falling in the 145 finals.
Scottsboro also got third-place weight-class finishes from Aiden Goggans at 152 and Porter Mitchem at 182. Aiden Goggans posted a third-place finish for Scottsboro in the 152-pound weight class, posting a 6-1 mark with five pins and a 12-3 major decision win over Hunter Wilson of Rockmart in the third-place match. Mitchem (16-3) went 6-1 with four pins, including win via tiebreaker in the 182-pound weight class third-place match. Thomas Rackler (16-3) finished fourth at 138 after going 5-2 while Cole Synder (13-7) finished seventh at 120 after going 5-3, JJ Ake (10-2) finished seventh at 145 after going 6-2 and Tyson Stewart (10-4) finished eighth at 132 after going 4-4. Meanwhile, Matthew Dupree (7-7) finished 1-3 at 132, Jacob Chanthavong (5-2) went 5-2 at 145, Colton Durham (9-6) went 2-3 at 170, Jacob Anderson (10-8) went 2-4 at 195 and Nathaniel Beard (11-6) went 3-2 at 285.
Alabama Wrestling Coaches Rankings — Scottsboro held on to the No. 2-ranking in the first in-season Alabama Wrestling Coaches Association Class 5A Rankings, which were released on Friday.
Scottsboro was also ranked second in the ALWCA’s preseason poll.
The complete team rankings are No. 1-ranked Arab, No. 2 Scottsboro, No. 3 Gulf Shores, No. 4 Jasper, No. 5 Moody, No. 6 Alexandra, No. 7 Hayden, No. 8 Southside, No. 9 Shelby County and No. 10 Tallassee.
Scottsboro also has 11 wrestlers ranked in the individual weight class rankings.
Stone Staton, John Stewart and Aiden Goggans are ranked No. 1 respectively in the 113-, 126- and 152-pound weight classes while Nate Warren is ranked second at 220. Matthew Dupree, Thomas Rackler and Josh Draskovic are ranked third at 132, 138 and 145 respectively while Cole Snyder at 120, Ansel Goggans at 160, Porter Mitchem at 182 are fourth at their respective weight classes and Jacob Anderson is sixth at 195.
