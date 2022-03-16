In her final game in a Pisgah uniform, Molly Heard helped the Eagles win their fifth straight championship.
Eight days later in her final game as a high school player, Heard helped her state earn some bragging rights over a neighboring one.
Heard aided the Alabama All-Stars during their 89-81 win over the Mississippi All-Stars during the annual Alabama-Mississippi Girls Basketball All-Star Game.
Heard, a Lipscomb signee, totaled five points, six rebounds, two assists and one blocked shot during the game, which was played at Mississippi College in Clinton, Mississippi.
“The all-star game was so fun,” Heard said. “It was cool getting to be with all those girls for a couple of days and getting to know them. I already knew most of them from AAU and even played with a lot of them. The game was a great experience getting to play with and against a bunch of soon to be (Division I college) athletes. It was a good challenge for me and it was so much fun.”
It was the second all-star game in less than a year for Heard, who played in last summer’s North-South All-Star Game during the AHSADCA’s All-Star Week.
Heard recently closed out a stellar high school career at Pisgah. The five-year varsity player and four-year starter helped the Eagles win Class 3A state titles from 2018-20 and 2A titles in 2021-22. Heard is Pisgah’s all-time leading scorer with 2,696 points and is the leader or near the top of nearly every statistical category in program history. Heard is a three-time all-state selection, was the 2020 Class 3A Player of the Year and was the 2A State Tournament MVP the past two seasons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.