The Pisgah softball team broke even on the opening day of the Gulf Coast Classic III.
The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Eagles fell to 6A No. 6 Mortimer Jordan 10-9 in the Game 1 before bouncing back with a 9-4 win over Tate (Florida) Monday afternoon in Gulf Shores.
Against Tate, Pisgah (6-4) took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Wallace State signee Lila Kate Wheeler walked, stole second base and scored on Briley Worley’s RB single. Pisgah tacked on four more runs in the second, highlighted by Madeline Flammia’s two-run double and Worley’s RBI triple.
The Eagles increased their lead to 9-0 in the top of the third inning thanks to Wheeler’s two-run triple and RBI singles from Flammia and Worley.
Pisgah finished with 13 hits. Worley went 3-for-3 while Flammia, Mara Anderson, Campbell Barron and Piper Anderson had two hits each and Wheeler and Karlee Holcomb had one hit each.
Holcomb got the win in the circle, pitching four innings and allowing four runs on three hits and three walks while striking out two.
North Jackson starts 0-3 at Southern Warrior Classic — At Murfreesboro, Tennessee, Class 4A No. 4-ranked North Jackson suffered a trio of losses to out-of-state foes during the Southern Warrior Classic on Monday.
North Jackson opened the tournament with an 8-1 loss to Smyrna (Tennessee) on Monday. The Chiefs took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning on Ja’Khia Hutchins’ solo home run. But Smyrna countered with six runs in the top of the fourth and two more in the sixth. Arielle Haynes had two hits for the Chiefs, who got one hit each from Ja’Khia Hutchins, Sarah Garner, Bailey Abernathy, Peyton Hill and Haven Steeley.
The Chiefs then fell 7-4 to Rockvale (Tennessee). North Jackson fell behind 4-0 after three innings, but battled back to within 4-3 after Avery Wynne’s RBI groundout in the fourth before Ja’Khia Hutchins scored on a Rockvale error and Abernathy’s RBI sacrifice bunt that scored Garner. After Rockvale answered with four runs in the bottom of the fifth, Trinity Seale closed the scoring with a solo home run for the Chiefs. Hill finished 2-for-3 for North Jackson while Haynes, Wynne, Seale, Jayda Hutchins, Ja’Khia Hutchins and Destry Lambert had one hit each.
North Jackson (10-7) closed Day 1 with a 6-5 loss to Community (Tennessee). The Chiefs nearly rallied from a five-run deficit, but the Chiefs could not push across the tying run in the sixth and went down in order in their last at-bat in the seventh. Destry Lambert hit a three-run home run for the Chiefs, who got one hit each from Garner, Haynes, Wynne, Steeley and Ja’Khia Hutchins.
