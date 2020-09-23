Scottsboro finished second in the Southern Showcase’s Boys Large School “A” race at John Hunt Park in Huntsville Saturday morning.
The Wildcats finished with a team score of 100, 60 points back of team champion Huntsville and four points in front of Tennessee power Franklin.
Cooper Atkins paced Scottsboro with a seventh-place finish (15:24.81). Zach Avenel finished 15th (15:44.94) for the Wildcats while Evan Hill was 18th (15:49.10), Benson Atkins 32nd (16:19.14), Rex Green 42nd (16:29.85), Noah Bonsall 45th (16:31.22), Hamilton Richardson 77th (17:01.38), Josh Hill 75th (17:02.12) and Stephen Jones 100th (17:17.39).
The SHS boys have posted one meet win, two runner-up finishes and one third-place finish through four races thus far this season.
Girls Large School “A” Race — Scottsboro posted a 10th-place finish with a team score of 268.
Ally Campbell placed 31st (19:51.06) for Scottsboro while Emma Bradford was 51st (20:34.68), Smith Bradford 65th (20:56.11), Makenna Howes 89th (21:36.19), Lauren Paradise 98th (21:43.08) and Cadence Laughlin 99th (21:43.22).
Boys Large School “B” Race —Scottsboro finished sixth in the team standings with a team score of 188.
Brady Thomas led the Wildcats with a 10th-place finish (17:29.39) while Jackson Howes was 41st (18:15.75), Wilson Hill 43rd (18:20.21), Johny Felix 46th (18:22.53), Ridge Wells 58th (18:36.59), Cameron Estes 59th (18:37.36), Aidan Cantrell 137th (20:02.27) and Skyler Reichle 160th (20:56.56).
Meanwhile, John Merritt finished 36th in the Boys Large School “C” Race.
Girls Large School “B” Race — Four Scottsboro runners competed, led by Shelton Linville’s 39th-place finish (22:47.19).
Hannah Cloud finished 94th (24:19.75) while Collins Bradford was 112th (25:03.08) and Sera Laney was 134th (26:06.25).
Girls Junior High Race — Scottsboro took the top spot in the two-mile race with 38 points, 19 better than runner-up James Clemens.
Mabry Bonsall finished fourth (13:02.49) for the Wildcats while Mia Martin was fifth (13:15.98), Gracy Coley sixth (13:18.59), Cambree Bradford eighth (13:24.02), Lauren Judge 26th (14.40.65), Shelby Laughlin 46th (15:52.27), Avery Earnest 61st (16:44.46), Macey Frazier 62nd (16:45.38), Ashley Dunsmore 75th (18:03.99) and Grayce
Boys Junior High Race — Scottsboro finished fourth in the two-mile race’s team standings with a team score of 132.
Mcgee Kilgore was 11th (11.41.24) for Scottsboro while Ben Davis was 18th (12:02.07), Cole Snyder 23rd (12:16.85), River Green 45th (13:08.09), Marcos Maitis 55th (13:27.39), Brady Strickland 57th (13:32.63), Josh Laney 85th (15:03.48), Sawyer McWilliams 89th (15:10.72) and Brady Turner 90th (15:14.27).
• Scottsboro hosts the Scottsboro Invitational on Saturday at the John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
The meet begins at 8 a.m. Here is the race schedule:
› Junior High Girls 2.1-mile race, 8 a.m.
› Junior High Boys 2.1-mile race, 8:30 a.m.
› Class 5A-7A Girls 5K race, 9 a.m.
› Class 5A-7A Boys 5K race, 9:35 a.m.
› Class 1A-4A Girls 5K race, 10:10 a.m.
› Class 1A-4A Boys 5K race, 10:45 a.m.
