The Section baseball team is on the verge of clinching a playoff berth after winning its second straight Class 2A Area 15 series.
The Lions pounded out 20 hits on the way to a 15-9 win over visiting North Sand Mountain Saturday afternoon, claiming the teams’ area series two games to none after winning Game 1 last Thursday 12-5.
Section (5-5, 4-0) officially clinched a playoff berth thanks to Ider's 11-5 win over Pisgah on Tuesday. Section and Ider will play a series next month with the winner claiming the area title.
The Lions trailed on two different occasions on Saturday — 3-0 and 7-6 — before scoring two runs each in the third and fourth innings and four runs in the fifth. Section scored at least one run in every inning.
Drake McCutchen had four hits, a walk, two RBIs and four runs scored and Jacob Stringer and Jacob Cooper had two hits and four RBIs each for Section while Blake Henry notched three hits and two RBIs, Dillan Pope had three hits and one RBI, Logan Patterson had two hits and one RBI and Braden Arndt had two hits and a walk.
Kolten Cooper went 4-for-4 with two RBIs and Derek Bearden was 2-for-4 with an RBI for NSM (1-10, 0-4) while Cross McBryar and Hayden Neil each had a hit and an RBI, Jackson Burgess and Kayden Gilley each had an RBI and Logan Shoemake drew four walks.
Scottsboro 12, Central-Florence 2 — At Southside, Waylon Farr and Colton Atkinson homered while Connor McLaughlin pitched a gem on the mound as Scottsboro posted the win via the mercy run in six innings on Saturday.
Scottsboro, sparked by a six-run second inning, built a 10-0 lead after three innings.
Farr finished 3-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and three RBIs and Atkinson hit a two-run homer in Scottsboro’s big second inning while finishing 2-for-3. Ty Blankenship also had two hits for Scottsboro, which also got a two-run double from Trey Cooper.
McLaughlin allowed just two runs (one earned) on six hits and one walk while recording seven strikeouts.
Southside 4, Scottsboro 1 — At Southside, the host team prevailed Saturday despite managing only two hits against Scottsboro pitcher Trey Cooper.
Southside scored all four of its runs in the third inning in which it used a double, two hit by pitches, two walks and a sacrifice bunt to build its advantage. Scottsboro’s long run came in the sixth on Ty Blankenship RBI single. The Wildcats left the based loaded in the sixth.
Connor McLaughlin finished 2-for-4 with Scottsboro while Collin Perkins had one hit and one walk and Waylon Farr had one hit.
Cooper closed with seven strikeouts on the mound for the Wildcats.
Bob Jones 11, North Jackson 8 — At Madison, visiting North Jackson could not make an early lead stand up up against the Class 7A Patriots on Saturday.
North Jackson (7-7) took a 2-0 lead in the top of the first, but Bob Jones answered with three runs in the bottom of the first inning before adding five in the second, one in the third and two in the fourth. The Chiefs scored three runs each in the fifth and sixth innings but got no closer.
Caden Wynne went had a three-run double and closed with four RBIs overall for North Jackson while Nick Jernigan was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, Carson Smith had one, one RBI and three runs scored and Jayden Eakin walked twice and scored three runs.
Whitesburg Christian 14, Woodville 4 — At Huntsville, Robert Swafford walked and drove in a run, Dakota Patterson and Axel Magno drew two walks and Chase Stewart, Jase Dulaney, Kade Hermes and Jager Campbell drew one walk each in the Panthers’ loss to Class 2A Whitesburg Christian on Saturday.
Holly Pond 14, Woodville 2 — At Huntsville, Christian Chambers had one hit and one RBI for the Panthers in the loss to Class 3A Holly Pond on Saturday.
Monday
Lincoln County (Tenn.) 5, Scottsboro 4 (10 innings) — At Fayetteville, Tennessee, Scottsboro fell in walk-off fashion to host Lincoln County in an extra-inning contest Monday night.
Scottsboro (6-7) took 4-3 lead in the top of the 10th inning when Wade Jones singled to score Ty Blankenship, who singled earlier in the inning. But Lincoln County got a walk and a single to start the inning, and after tying the score on an groundout, got a walk-off RBI single from Sam Smith to claim the win.
Scottsboro finished with 11 hits, getting two each from Jones, Colton Atkinson and Landon Grider and one each from Connor McLaughlin, Collin Perkins, Waylon Farr, Michael Clements and Blankenship.
Gaylesville 12, Skyline 7 — At Skyline, visiting Gaylesville scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to rally past the Vikings on Monday.
Skyline (1-6) trailed 3-0 before scoring four runs in the bottom of the third inning — Gabe Waldrop had a three-run double for the Vikings before scoring on a wild pitch — before adding a single run in the fourth and fifth innings to lead 6-5 entering the seventh.
Weston Avans finished 3-for-4 at the plate for Skyline while Waldrop, Logan Evans and Trevor Saint had one hit each and Bryant Kennamer had a walk and an RBI.
Waldrop got a no-decision on the mound for the Vikings. He pitched six innings and closed with six strikeouts.
Jemison 19, Woodville 3 — At Woodville, the Panthers fell to Class 5A Mae Jemison on Monday.
Ace Weaver went 2-for-3 with two RBIs for Woodville (0-7) while Jase Dulaney was 2-for-2 and Christian Chambers had one hit and one walk.
