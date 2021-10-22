The Scottsboro varsity boys cross country team ended the regular season the way it started it — with a win.
Scottsboro’s five scoring runners finished in the Top-11, leading the Wildcats to the Last Chance Invitational’s Large-School Boys Division team title on Thursday at Scottsboro’s John R. Esslinger Trail of Champions.
Scottsboro opened the season with a pair wins on its home course and finished the season winning three of its four home meets. Thursday’s win was the Wildcats’ fourth team win of the season.
Thursday’s race was also “Senior Day” for Scottsboro, as seniors Zach Avenel, Reese Bell, Rex Green, Ridge Wells and Brody Williams picked up another team win during their final home meet.
The Wildcats closed the Last Chance Invitational with a winning low score of 31 points, 15 points in front of Tennessee power Brentwood Academy. Chelsea (61) was third while Oak Mountain (105) was fourth and Ardmore (172) fifth.
Evan Hill was Scottsboro’s top finisher, placing second behind Chelsea’s Miles Brush (15:06.81) with a time of 15:23.55. The junior has finished first or second in five races this season.
Stephen Jones finished fifth (16:13.36) while Bell was sixth (16:17.43), Avenel seventh (16:26.22) and Green 11th (16:39.83) to round out Scottsboro’s top-five scoring runners.
Also for the Wildcats, Josh Hill finished 23rd (17:23.97) while Hamilton Richardson was 26th (17:30.37), Wells 30th (17:47.66), Mcgee Kilgore 43rd (18:32.55), Johny Felix 53rd (18:57.87), Brody Williams 101st (21:08.00), River Green 108th (21:35.36), Jace Kennedy 116th (22:27.91), Sawyer McWilliams 120th (22:51.93), Josh Laney 127th (24:25.67), Hogan Richardson 129th (24:38.06) and Eli Strickland 141st (29:05.26).
Next up for Scottsboro is the Class 6A Section 6 Meet at John Hunt Park in Huntsville on Thursday, Oct. 28.
Meanwhile, North Jackson had two runners race in the Large-School Boys Division. The Chiefs’ Jay Yates finished 128th (24:26.51) while Edgar Sanchez was 130th (24:44.20).
Large-School Girls Division — Class 6A rival Fort Payne edged Scottsboro for the top spot in the Last Chance Invitational’s Large-School Girls Division 5K race.
Fort Payne closed with a winning low score of 38, 16 points in front of Scottsboro. Fort Payne had four of the top-eight finishers — Maddie Jackson was second (19:21.02) and Anahi Barboza was third (19:39.35) — and five in the top-19. Scottsboro’s five scoring runners each finished in the top-18.
Ally Campbell (19:51.75) and Maddie Gossett (20:06.37) finished fifth and sixth respectively for Scottsboro while Cambree Bradford was 14th (20:52.06), Mia Martin 15th (20:52.29), Mabry Bonsall 17th (21:01.56) and Smith Bradford 18th (21:07.09).
Also for the Wildcats, Lauren Paradise placed 21st (21:17.51) while Banks Bradford was 28th (21:52.08), Addison Joose 34th (22:28.41), Shelton Linville 40th (22:58.08), McCall Chandler 51st (23:59.91), Sera Laney 56th (24:21.99), Collins Bradford 70th (25:57.34), Ava Selby 73rd (26:49.94), Kiana Lenox 90th (29:36.17), Toulla Bucklin 94th (30:55.17) and Janet Vicente 96th (33:33.87).
The race was the final home meet for Scottsboro seniors Collins Bradford, Chandler, Gossett, Laney and Paradise.
Small School Girls Division — Skyline’s Katie Roach and Section’s JoAnna Newsome posted top-five finishes during the Last Chance Invitational’s Small School Girls Division 5K race.
Roach finished third (27:54.45) while Newsom was fifth (30:33.41).
Section’s Hadley Crawford finished seventh (33:0867) while Skyline’s Kaylee Bullock placed 10th (33:52.82).
Small School Boys Division — Section finished third in the Last Chance Invitational’s Small-School Boys Division 5K race. The Lions closed with team score of 80, finishing behind winner St. Barnard (17 points) and runner-up Lindsay Lane (49).
Koda Moore led the Lions with a 13th-place finish (21:20.77) while Diego Manuel finished 22nd (23:07.61), Giovanny Vega was 26th (25:09.75), Cogan McCutchen was 27th (25:14.94) and Brayden Bell was 28th (29:31.59).
Three other Jackson County schools had runners factor into the individual standings.
North Sand Mountain’s Lane Gamble was the highest local finisher in the Small-School Boys Division, placing fifth with a time of 19:44.11. Skyline’s Trever Saint finished 15th (21:43.77) while teammate Nathan Palmieri (23:39.57) was 24th after running a new personal-record (PR) time. For Woodville, Sedric Guerin finished 19th (22:31.10) while Kade Hermes was 25th (24:35.94) and Riley White was 30th (36:47.19).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.