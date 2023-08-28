For the first time in five years, the TopCat Trophy is returning to Scottsboro.
The Wildcats scored seven first-half touchdowns to build a 25-point halftime lead and held off Fort Payne’s second-half comeback attempt for a 56-51 win in the highest-scoring TopCat Rivalry game in the series’ 88-game history.
It’s was Scottsboro’s first win over the Fort Payne Wildcats since 2018 and its first win on the road in the series in 10 years. The Wildcats reclaimed the TopCat Trophy, which is presented annually to the winner by The Jackson County Sentinel and The Times-Journal.
Scottsboro (1-0) rolled to a 49-24 halftime advantage behind a resounding start, scoring on all seven first-half drives. Scottsboro quarterback Jake Jones ran for three scores and added a 57-yard touchdown pass to Thomas Stewart while Keelan Alvarez rushed for a 75-yard touchdown on Scottsboro’s first play from scrimmage. He added a 39-yard scoring run in the half as well.
Dax Varnadore hit Ryker Shankles for a 4-yard scoring connection and added rushing scores of 8 and 4 yards for Fort Payne (0-1). Conner Hughes drilled a 31-yard field goal. Out of the half, Fort Payne sprang a 73-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage. Varnadore found Blake Griggs for a screen pass and Griggs followed blocks and broke free along the left sideline for the score, pulling the home side within 49-31.
Scottsboro punted for the first time of the night at the 7:34 mark of the third quarter. Varnadore hooked up with Kaden Dubose for a 20-yard touchdown with 4:43 left in the third to narrow the margin to 49-38. Brannon Oliver caught a 12-yard scoring pass from Griggs in the left corner of the end zone. The ensuing 2-point conversion run failed and the score remained 49-44 with 9:52 to play in regulation.
But Scottsboro put together a seven-plus minute drive after that, capping it with Jones’ 11-yard touchdown run with 1:48 left. Varnadore’s 21-yard touchdown pass to Oliver pulled Fort Payne to within 56-51 with 11 seconds left, but Scottsboro recovered an onside kick and took on a knee on the game’s final play to seal the win.
› Glendon Poe is the sports editor of The Times-Journal in Fort Payne.
