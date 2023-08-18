The Scottsboro football team showed flashes of what head coach Cris Bell wants to see from it this coming season.
It also showed flashes of things he never wants to see again.
Scottsboro dropped a 14-9 decision to Class 4A No. 2-ranked Cherokee County during the varsity portion of a preseason jamboree Thursday night in Centre.
The teams’ varsity starters/regulars played the first half and one series each offensively and defensively in the second half.
“I think we showed some flashes, some moments when you see we’ve got a chance to do something,” Bell said, “and then we’d do some knucklehead things. If we get that cleaned up, we’re going to be OK.”
Scottsboro’s offense outgained Cherokee County 224-157, but the Wildcats committed a turnover inside the Warriors 20-yard line on their first possession and had a long touchdown run by Jayden Gilbert negated on their final possession, which ended on downs at the Cherokee County 16-yard line.
In between, Jake Jones had a 1-yard touchdown run midway through the second quarter while Cole Raeuchle kicked a 36-yard field goal on the final play of the first half to pull Scottsboro within 14-9.
Scottsboro ran for 188 yards on 34 carries, getting 59 yards on 15 carries from Keelan Alvarez, 48 yards on five carries from Jones, 30 yards on five carries from Jacobi Edmondson and 24 yards on five carries from Thomas Rackler. Thomas Stewart caught a 22-yard pass and Edmondson had a 10-yard reception from Jones, who was 4-of-7 passing for 36 yards.
Cherokee County scored on its second and third offensive possessions. Bell wasn’t a fan of the Wildcats’ tackling during those drives.
“We had a descent first series of first half, descent first series in the second half (on defense),” Bell said. “We just didn’t tackle. We’ve really got to work on that.”
Despite the mixed results, Bell was pleased with what Scottsboro got from scrimmaging last year’s Class 4A state runner-up.
“The good thing is, it doesn’t count (on your record),” Bell said. “It was a great opportunity for us to get stuff on film and see where we need to improve. We’ve got a week to improve.”
Scottsboro officially opens the 2023 season at TopCat Rival Fort Payne on Friday, Aug. 25.
