The Woodville football team starts its 2022 season with a road game that will have a bit of a home feel for the program.
From 2007-2011, Woodville played its home game at nearby Madison County Elementary School in Gurley before it’s on-campus stadium Frazier Field opened in 2012.
Friday night, Woodville returns to its old home away from home to play Whitesburg Christian to start the 2022 high school football season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Whitesburg Christian, a Huntsville private school, has played its home games at Madison County Elementary School — the old Madison County High School site — since starting its varsity football program in 2020.
“I think we're actually closer to Gurley than they are,” said Woodville coach Matt Sanders. “I know we used to play there. Home away from home. It’s road game without a big (road) trip.”
According to Google Maps, Madison County Middle School is 11 miles from Woodville High School and 15.1 miles from Whitesburg Christian.
It’s the first meeting between the teams.
Whitesburg Christian is a member of Class 2A Region 7. The Eagles are coming off of a 3-7 season after going 2-8 in their inaugural varsity season in 2020.
“We've got a tough 2A opponent who I think could shock a lot of people in 2A this year. They've got a lot of guys coming back,” Sanders said. “They've got a really good receiver, No. 1, he's a big guy, guy that can jump, run. They try to get it to him a lot. Some guys that can run. We've got to make sure we don't let people outside of us. That was a problem (in the jamboree). Talking to people that have been here longer than I have, it's always been an issue of people getting outside on us. As coaches, we've got to teach and stress to not let that happen.”
Woodville enters the matchup after winning a two-quarter jamboree over Talladega County Central 8-6 last week. Sanders said the performance was a good boost for a Woodville team looking to rebound from a winless season a year ago.
The guys are believing in themselves,” Sanders said. “The confidence is there. We’ve just got to continue to get better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.